Savvas Learning Company Expands its Momentum Literacy Assessment Solution to Boost Teacher Impact with Data-Driven Instruction

Our Momentum Literacy solution offers actionable data and instructional resources to support students' learning growth. Post this

The Momentum Literacy assessment solution provides robust data-driven insights, paired with standards-aligned instructional recommendations, to help teachers personalize instruction and address students' individual learning needs. Among its many new enhancements, the solution gives educators the ability to measure students' growth across the entire school year for both English literacy and Spanish language arts. Brand-new forecasting reports, powered by MetaMetrics' Lexile® Framework for Reading, can forecast student performance on end-of-year assessments, including state assessments, as early as the beginning of the school year.

Momentum Literacy can also identify students at risk for reading difficulties with the newly enhanced Dyslexia Screener, now expanded for use from kindergarten through grade 8.

Momentum Literacy diagnostic assessments are the only adaptive, norm-referenced assessments that fully integrate with myView Literacy K-5 and myPerspectives English Language Arts 6-8, seamlessly accessible on the Savvas Realize platform. Delivering results in easy-to-read reports aligned to state standards, Momentum Literacy transforms diagnostic assessment data into instructional next steps, providing flexible instructional recommendations and assignable personalized content to target each student's areas for growth.

"Teachers and administrators are looking for efficient, high-quality assessments to get a clear picture of each student's literacy journey, along with evidenced-based core curricula to support greater learning growth," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "Our Momentum Literacy assessments, combined with myView Literacy and myPerspectives ELA programs, provide educators with actionable data and instructional resources to ensure every student builds strong literacy skills to succeed in school and in life."

Offering a deeper understanding of students' performance to help increase achievement at the class, school, and district levels, new enhancements to Momentum Literacy give educators the ability to:

Measure literacy growth over time with beginning-of-year, middle-of-year, and end-of-year diagnostics — all easily administered in a single class period — as well as with additional growth reporting to track student progress towards grade-level expectations across the school year;

with beginning-of-year, middle-of-year, and end-of-year diagnostics — all easily administered in a single class period — as well as with additional growth reporting to track student progress towards grade-level expectations across the school year; Assess Spanish literacy development with new diagnostics aligned to Spanish language arts standards, for grades K-8;

with new diagnostics aligned to Spanish language arts standards, for grades K-8; Forecast student performance on end-of-year assessments , including state assessments, with Lexile measures for enhanced reporting and forecasting; and

, including state assessments, with measures for enhanced reporting and forecasting; and Identify students at risk for reading difficulties with the newly enhanced Momentum Literacy Dyslexia Screener, now expanded for use from kindergarten through grade 8.

Unlike other assessment tools that don't let teachers see beyond their students' scores, Momentum Literacy offers educators full transparency to view each assessment item as well as students' actual responses to them. In addition to overall score, educators also have the option to view student performance by proficiency category, domain, or Lexile measure.

"Strong literacy instruction requires understanding how students are progressing over time, not simply whether they've reached a benchmark on a given day," said Chris Minnich, CEO of MetaMetrics. "Through our partnership with Savvas, Lexile measures provide a common language for forecasting reading growth within the Momentum Literacy assessment ecosystem, helping educators connect data to meaningful instructional decisions throughout the school year."

Momentum Literacy is part of the Savvas Momentum Assessment Suite, which also includes Momentum Math with MetaMetrics' Quantile® Framework for Mathematics for grades K-8, as well as assessments for Algebra 1, Algebra Prerequisite Skills, and new for this school year, Integrated Math 1.

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design engaging, next-generation learning solutions that give all students the best opportunity to succeed. Our award-winning, high-quality instructional materials span every grade level and discipline, from evidence-based, standards-aligned core curricula and supplemental and intervention programs to state-of-the-art assessment tools and the industry's most innovative portfolio of college and career readiness solutions — all designed to meet the needs of every learner. Savvas products are used by millions of students and educators in more than 90 percent of the 13,000+ public school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as globally in more than 125 countries. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company.

SOURCE Savvas Learning Company