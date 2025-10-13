Savvas Learning Company Introduces enVision+ Mathematics for Grades K-8

enVision+ K-8 makes math come alive with everyday connections that build students' skills mastery and confidence. Post this

enVision+ Mathematics © 2027 is the newest edition of Savvas's classroom-tested, teacher-loved enVision math program. Building on enVision's proven, evidence-based pedagogy, enVision+ brings math thinking into students' everyday lives. Students aren't simply solving problems but building strong mathematical reasoning skills.

The redesigned program provides even greater opportunities for student engagement through real-world math problems and promotes a highly collaborative learning environment where students actively talk and think about mathematics every day. To make math learning even more engaging for students, enVision+ offers new AI-powered Savvas Studio productivity tools that enable teachers to quickly and easily customize a lesson plan or practice activity to a topic that excites students, such as ratio problems based on K-Pop Demon Hunters movie sales or fractions questions related to house building in Minecraft.

"Mathematics is foundational to understanding the world. Yet, students often face obstacles engaging with math concepts and making connections between classroom math and the world around them," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "With its emphasis on problem-solving, critical thinking, and practical applications, enVision+ makes math come alive with everyday connections that build students' skills mastery and confidence."

The standards-aligned enVision+ program emphasizes active learning and student-led explorations within authentic meaningful contexts, helping students become lifelong problem-solvers. Intentional instructional variety and differentiated tasks provide students with multiple ways to learn and apply mathematical concepts. Each topic begins with a Math Walk video, produced in partnership with TalkSTEM, to inspire students and help them see the relevance of math to their lives. Three lesson types — Let's Investigate, Let's Build, and Let's Model — strategically deepen math understanding and increase student engagement.

Embedded within enVision+, Savvas Studio offers a suite of time-saving, curriculum-smart teacher tools designed to simplify lesson planning, generate customized practice, and support differentiated learning. Its lesson plan generator creates standards-aligned lesson plans tailored to classroom needs and paired with suggested, assignable enVision+ resources. The differentiation assistant addresses student needs through curated differentiation resources of supportive enVision+ content. Meanwhile, the practice generator produces dynamic practice activities to reinforce key concepts while incorporating individual student interests.

Accessible on the award-winning Savvas Realize learning management system, enVision+ offers the flexibility of digital, print, and blended instruction. The program provides educators with data-driven insights and instructional resources to personalize learning and inform instruction for all students. Designed with input from educators to meet their evolving classroom needs, enVision+ program enhancements include:

Differentiation Library that offers educators a comprehensive variety of flexible resources, including board games, projects, digital games, manipulative tasks, and more, to support topic and lesson concepts and give students engaging practice.

that offers educators a comprehensive variety of flexible resources, including board games, projects, digital games, manipulative tasks, and more, to support topic and lesson concepts and give students engaging practice. Built-In Interactive Tools , provided by partners Desmos and Brainingcamp, that help students build strong conceptual understanding with interactivities for identifying changes in trends and patterns and digital manipulatives for hands-on thinking and problem-solving.

, provided by partners Desmos and Brainingcamp, that help students build strong conceptual understanding with interactivities for identifying changes in trends and patterns and digital manipulatives for hands-on thinking and problem-solving. Easy-to-Use Instructional Supports that help teachers effectively plan, instruct, and assess student learning, with " enVision on the Go" planning support videos offering practical tips from fellow enVision teachers for every lesson.

that help teachers effectively plan, instruct, and assess student learning, with " on the Go" planning support videos offering practical tips from fellow teachers for every lesson. Topic Prep Personalized by SuccessMaker that provides students with an adaptive personalized learning assignment focused on key prerequisite skills for each upcoming topic.

The evidence-based pedagogy of prior editions of enVision has been determined to meet ESSA (Every Student Succeeds Act) Level 2 Evidence for its positive impact on learning outcomes. It has also received EdReports "All-Green" rating, the highest tier within EdReports' ratings scale for evaluating high-quality, standards-aligned instructional material.

It is enVision's high-quality, student-centered, and engaging instruction that checked all the boxes for Elk Grove Unified, the fifth largest district in California, when it adopted enVision Mathematics © 2024 two years ago, according to Kami Cadeaux, the district's K-6 mathematics program specialist.

"At Elk Grove, we keep student growth and achievement at the center of everything we do, and teaching with high-quality curriculum is essential to this. That's why we selected enVision," said Cadeaux, noting how well enVision aligns to the district's instructional framework, in particular its "Solve and Share" feature — now called "Explore and Share" in the new enVision+ program — that promotes student engagement.

"Students are actively participating. There are conversations happening with each other. They're sharing their math thinking," Cadeaux continued. "Teachers are coming back and saying, 'Oh, my kids are loving this. This is so much fun!' That excitement both on the teacher end and the student end has been huge."

