Savvi Properties LLC Announces the Launch of Its New Platform to Transform the Way Entrepreneurs Are Buying and Selling Real Estate

CARROLLTON, Texas, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvi Properties LLC announces the launch of its new platform to transform the way millennial entrepreneurs are buying and selling real estate.

Home purchased by Savvi in December 2019.

SavviProperties LLC today announces the launch of a new Sell My Home platform to change the way Texas entrepreneurs are buying and selling real estate. Savvi Buys Houses works with local homeowners that need to sell their home using non-conventional financing. With Savvi, the platform was designed for entrepreneurs to get set up in the real estate business without having prior experience, investment capital, or purchasing capital.

Savvi Properties LLC has formed the brand Savvi Buys Houses™ as a local trusted home buyer that provides a reputable name and endless resources to back your entrepreneurship journey. Savvi produces call tracking and reporting, call system management, increased productivity through a streamlined sales process, and automatically follows up with your customers at the right time. Individual user accounts, as well as branch manager accounts, allow scaling to new territories a seamless transition.

Savvi offers the most competitive advanced pay plan in Texas Real Estate, offering up to 50% commission on real estate transactions depending on the role of the Savvi specialist. "We wanted to make it easier for entrepreneurs to get into the Texas real estate market. We were also aware that the expansion of territory that has become very sellable real estate in DFW and surrounding was growth that we couldn't take on ourselves."

With the launch, Savvi Properties is raising startup capital to open headquarters in Carrollton, TX, and service over 350 cities in Texas. Being a localized company, and looking to service the entire state of Texas, Savvi also welcomes the roles of outside sales specialists in surrounding Texas cities. With giant tech real estate companies like Zillow, Offerpad, and Opendoor spending hundreds of millions on expansion and growth online, the only way for local companies to win and compete is to partner with the local public to expand within our Texas communities.

There's no lack of supply and demand in Texas, and with these new tools, you'll be able to reach more people, set more appointments, and close more deals through means of inbound and outbound marketing.

