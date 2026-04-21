Savvly Granted Groundbreaking SEC Exemptive Relief to Launch Category-Defining Longevity-Linked Investments

Order enables a novel capital market structure designed to help everyday people mitigate the financial risk of outliving their savings.

BOULDER, Colo. and SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has granted Exemptive Relief to Savvly, Inc., a financial technology company focused on longevity-based investment solutions, enabling a new product category designed to address the financial challenges of longer lifespans.

Bridging the Retirement Gap

Current retirement systems are under increasing strain as life expectancies rise. Recent estimates point to a more than $4 trillion shortfall in retirement readiness for American households, with nearly two out of three Americans at risk of outliving their savings, even as retirement now spans 25 to 30 years (cf. Employee Benefit Research Institute).

Savvly addresses this gap through a capital market approach designed to complement existing 401(k) and IRA structures and strengthen financial protection for longer lifespans.

"For decades, longer lives were treated as a financial liability. We've built the financial infrastructure where they become an advantage," said Dario Fusato, Co-founder and CEO of Savvly. "The immediate interest from asset managers, insurers, benefit brokers, and advisory firms has been incredibly validating. Savvly has built a novel financial infrastructure for the longevity era, and we are eager to deploy these solutions alongside our partners."

Product Structure

The model is implemented through Longevity Benefits, which delivers structured lump-sum payouts at defined later-life ages—such as 80, 85, 90, and 95—funded through pooled capital deployed in capital markets. The structure is designed to provide additional financial support as traditional retirement savings decline.

Ecosystem and Development

This milestone is the result of years of collaboration with a diverse group of investors, institutional partners, and policy experts. Savvly is supported by a unique coalition of financial and social impact leaders, including:

Techstars: One of the largest accelerators in the world, which provided the foundational support for Savvly in partnership with Pivotal Ventures, a social impact organization founded by Melinda French Gates.

One of the largest accelerators in the world, which provided the foundational support for Savvly in partnership with Pivotal Ventures, a social impact organization founded by Melinda French Gates. Agetech Collaborative from AARP: Savvly joined this community supporting solutions that empower people to choose how they live as they age.

Savvly joined this community supporting solutions that empower people to choose how they live as they age. Marvin Ventures: an ecosystem powered by the McKinsey Alumni network,

an ecosystem powered by the McKinsey Alumni network, Technology Partners: U.S. Bank, Texas Capital, and other leading Fortune 500 companies.

Savvly's regulatory path and product design were informed by experts with experience from government agencies such as the SEC and leading researchers from top-tier universities like The University of Chicago, Stanford, and Northwestern University.

About Savvly

Savvly is building the financial infrastructure for the longevity era, developing capital market solutions designed to provide longevity protection. The company was founded in 2022 by Dr. Dario Fusato and Tony Derossi, two seasoned financial leaders whose backgrounds span global insurance, institutional operations, risk modeling, and product design. Together, they bring decades of experience from firms including McKinsey, Allianz, Aon, Gallagher, and Fireman's Fund, with a shared focus on building practical solutions to longevity risk.

Important Disclosures & Safe Harbor Statement

Not an Offer or Solicitation: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any such offer will be made only by means of a confidential offering memorandum or prospectus, which contains detailed information about the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the investment. Investors should read these documents carefully before investing.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any such offer will be made only by means of a confidential offering memorandum or prospectus, which contains detailed information about the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the investment. Investors should read these documents carefully before investing. Nature of SEC Exemptive Relief: The granting of Exemptive Relief by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits Savvly to operate under a specific regulatory framework. However, the issuance of this Order does not constitute an endorsement, approval, or recommendation by the SEC of the merits of Savvly's products, the accuracy of its disclosures, or the suitability of these investments for any particular investor.

The granting of Exemptive Relief by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits Savvly to operate under a specific regulatory framework. However, the issuance of this Order does not constitute an endorsement, approval, or recommendation by the SEC of the merits of Savvly's products, the accuracy of its disclosures, or the suitability of these investments for any particular investor. Investment Risk and Longevity Pooling: Investments in Savvly-powered products involve risk, including the possible loss of principal. The "Longevity Benefit" or augmented returns are derived from a proprietary pooling mechanism. These payouts are contingent upon several factors, including market performance and the actual mortality and redemption rates. If participants live longer than actuarially predicted or if redemption patterns vary from projections, the anticipated longevity premium may be reduced or may not be realized.

Investments in Savvly-powered products involve risk, including the possible loss of principal. The "Longevity Benefit" or augmented returns are derived from a proprietary pooling mechanism. These payouts are contingent upon several factors, including market performance and the actual mortality and redemption rates. If participants live longer than actuarially predicted or if redemption patterns vary from projections, the anticipated longevity premium may be reduced or may not be realized. Not an Insurance Product: Savvly Longevity Benefits are investment products and are not insurance policies or annuities. They are not guaranteed by any insurance company or government agency. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Savvly Longevity Benefits are investment products and are not insurance policies or annuities. They are not guaranteed by any insurance company or government agency. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements regarding future product availability, market impact, or the closing of the "retirement gap" are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Savvly undertakes no obligation to update these statements in light of new information or future events.

SOURCE Savvly