Savvy Ladies Announces its Annual Gala Benefit, Power of Impact, October 28th at the Nasdaq MarketSite, NYC

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvy Ladies, a nationally recognized non-profit organization empowering women through free financial education, including a national Free Financial Helpline, announces its 2024 Savvy Ladies Annual Gala Benefit, Power of Impact, to be hosted at the iconic Nasdaq MarketSite, Times Square, NY, on October 28th.

New to the Gala awards lineup this year, Savvy Ladies is launching an open award nomination for an inspiring female leader whose leadership and valuable actions create a positive impact, helping to support women's financial well-being for the 2024 Inspiration Award. The application period to nominate an inspiring female is June 1, 2024 – June 30, 2024. Nomination form is available here .

Savvy Ladies demonstrates its Power of Impact in building women's financial confidence and financial well-being through its Free Financial Helpline App connections, optimizing the newest technologies to enhance financial education access and leveraging impact data and reporting.

The Savvy Ladies Free Financial Helpline App is democratizing financial education, allowing women to ask their financial questions. The Helpline is on pace to engage with over 3,000 women in 2024 who seek financial knowledge and connect with a pro bono financial professional to answer their financial questions.

"The organization is proud to be making a significant impact in closing the financial literacy gender gap and continues to reach out to more women in underserved communities. Our work is equipping women with the tools and resources they need to lead financially healthy and secure lives." - Savvy Ladies Executive Director Judy Herbst

Continuing to optimize technology, Savvy Ladies launched a Chat experience for its clients, built on Microsoft AI copilot, on its website in April. Savvy Ladies Board Members and Technology Committee Co-Chairs Tanya Kaul and Julia Rodgers share:

"It is important for non-profits to leverage new technology to reach a wider group of women in need." - Tanya Kaul and Julia Rogers, Savvy Ladies Tech Committee Co-Chairs

This new service tool gives users curated answers from the website content written by Savvy Ladies Helpline Volunteers, with each session ending with an invitation to connect 1:1 with a Financial Professional Volunteer.

Impact reporting is critical to intentionally building outreach and serving new communities. In early 2024, Savvy Ladies was supported by KPMG with business intelligence insights through their Data Citizens with Purpose® program. Utilizing these insights enabled Savvy Ladies to develop impact-driven programs across a variety of communities, addressing client-centered questions on important issues arising during the path to financial well-being.

