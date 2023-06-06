Savvy Ladies Get Health Savvy Panel to Address Your Money Mindset and the 4C's of Financial Wellbeing - Culture, Community, Communication, Confidence for Women

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvy Ladies , a nationally recognized non-profit organization celebrating 20 years of supporting free financial education for women, including a national free financial helpline , is pleased to announce Get Health Savvy , a live-virtual panel discussion on Wednesday, June 14th, 6 pm ET.

Moderator Kathleen Burns Kingsbury, wealth psychology and behavioral change coach, and podcast host, whose passion is empowering women to break their money silence to talk, will lead the conversation with esteemed panelists:

Barbara Archer , Partner at Hightower St. Louis Wealth Advisors

, Partner at Hightower St. Louis Wealth Advisors Aja Evans , LMHC Financial Therapist, Board Member Financial Therapy Association

, LMHC Financial Therapist, Board Member Financial Therapy Association Nina Jackson , Market Director of Wealth at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management

, Market Director of Wealth at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management Mindy Neira , CFP, ChSNC, Wealth Manager, Principal at Modera Wealth Management

CFP, ChSNC, Wealth Manager, Principal at Modera Wealth Management Manisha Thakor , CEO & Founder Money Zen

Women from all backgrounds face daunting barriers to financial security, including income inequality, a wide gap in retirement savings, and the impact of family and caregiving. Plus, compounding the problem is a wide gender gap in financial literacy and confidence -- consistent across women from all backgrounds, socio-economic levels, and generations. 84% of the women visiting the Savvy Ladies Free Financial Helpline stated they are anxious, stressed, and overwhelmed about their finances.

The Get Health Savvy panel will be addressing the 4-Cs of Financial Wellbeing:

Culture. How our cultural history plays a role in how you deal with money.

Community. What community and team surround you to get financially savvy.

Communication. Ways to communicate about money with others.

Confidence. Building your personal financial confidence into your superpower.

Registration is free and open to the public. Sign up here

Media Contact: [email protected]

