Savvy Ladies Get Health Savvy Panel to Address Your Money Mindset and the 4C's of Financial Wellbeing - Culture, Community, Communication, Confidence for Women

News provided by

Savvy Ladies

06 Jun, 2023, 09:09 ET

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvy Ladies, a nationally recognized non-profit organization celebrating 20 years of supporting free financial education for women, including a national free financial helpline, is pleased to announce Get Health Savvy, a live-virtual panel discussion on Wednesday, June 14th, 6 pm ET.

Moderator Kathleen Burns Kingsbury, wealth psychology and behavioral change coach, and podcast host, whose passion is empowering women to break their money silence to talk, will lead the conversation with esteemed panelists:

  • Barbara Archer, Partner at Hightower St. Louis Wealth Advisors
  • Aja Evans, LMHC Financial Therapist, Board Member Financial Therapy Association
  • Nina Jackson, Market Director of Wealth at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management
  • Mindy Neira, CFP, ChSNC, Wealth Manager, Principal at Modera Wealth Management
  • Manisha Thakor, CEO & Founder Money Zen

Women from all backgrounds face daunting barriers to financial security, including income inequality, a wide gap in retirement savings, and the impact of family and caregiving. Plus, compounding the problem is a wide gender gap in financial literacy and confidence -- consistent across women from all backgrounds, socio-economic levels, and generations. 84% of the women visiting the Savvy Ladies Free Financial Helpline stated they are anxious, stressed, and overwhelmed about their finances.

The Get Health Savvy panel will be addressing the 4-Cs of Financial Wellbeing:

  • Culture. How our cultural history plays a role in how you deal with money.
  • Community. What community and team surround you to get financially savvy.
  • Communication. Ways to communicate about money with others.
  • Confidence. Building your personal financial confidence into your superpower.

Registration is free and open to the public. Sign up here

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Savvy Ladies

Also from this source

Savvy Ladies Expands its Free Financial Helpline Building the Financial Roadmap for Women's Wealth and Empowerment

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.