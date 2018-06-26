Savvy Rest to Participate in Haynes Furniture's Iconic Furniture Hall

Furniture Hall was the nickname given to the S.A. Stevens & Co. store in the late 1800s at the corner of Granby and Main Streets in downtown Norfolk. It was renowned for having the largest selection of fine furniture and carpeting in Virginia until it was shuttered after the stock market crash of 1929. In 1955, the building became the flagship location for the Strelitz family business, Haynes Furniture, until the company relocated 20 years later to the warehouse-showroom at 5324 Virginia Beach Blvd. in Virginia Beach.

Savvy Rest (https://savvyrest.com), founded in 2006, is an organic mattress, bedding, and furniture company based in Charlottesville, Virginia. Its GOTS-certified organic mattresses are customizable and made of natural Dunlop and Talalay latex. Savvy Rest avoids polyurethane and memory foam and instead offers customers a healthy and comfortable alternative to mainstream mattresses.

"As a fellow Virginia-based business, Savvy Rest is excited to participate in Haynes Furniture's Furniture Hall. We deeply appreciate the support of our loyal local customers, and are thrilled to introduce our products to the Virginia Beach area with the support of our friends at Haynes," added John Howard-Smith, CEO of Savvy Rest. Savvy Rest's organic mattresses, toppers, and bedding items will be featured, along with their natural platform beds made of sustainably sourced maple and poplar.

Savvy Rest is also an employee-owned company (ESOP) and Benefit Corporation (B Corp) that prioritizes the wellbeing of its employees, the purity of its products, and its overall environmental impact.

The mattress company always strives to positively impact its community. Savvy Rest has planted over 17,000 trees through the American Forests Global ReLeaf program and has donated nearly 3,000 pillows to local women's shelters through the Safe Sleep Pillow program.

Visit the Haynes Furniture Hall to see Savvy Rest's products in person.

About Savvy Rest: Founded in 2006 by Michael Penny, Savvy Rest is an organic mattress, bedding, and furniture company offering healthy and comfortable products for the home. While Savvy Rest is known for its customizable organic mattresses, the company offers natural platform beds, organic sofas, and recently launched new zero-VOC coffee tables and benches made of sustainably sourced maple. Based in Charlottesville, Virginia, Savvy Rest is employee-owned and believes every employee should benefit from a company's success. The mattress company is also proud to be a certified Benefit Corporation (B Corp), further showing its dedication to its employees, its customers, and the overall health of the planet. To learn more about Savvy Rest, visit savvyrest.com.

About Haynes Furniture: For 120 years, Haynes has furnished homes across Virginia. Its dedication to providing a wide selection of quality furniture in a range of styles at an unbeatable value has helped maintain its status as a household name for generations. Family owned and operated, Haynes and its subsidiaries are proud to employ nearly 1,200 team members at its stores and supporting facilities in Virginia Beach, Newport News, Richmond and more. Conscious of the presence Haynes Furniture has had in Virginia communities for over a century, the Strelitz family is committed to supporting local charitable causes. For more information, visit the About Us page at haynesfurniture.com.

