MADISON, Wis., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvy WiFi, a social-powered WiFi system has announced the launch of a white-label reseller program that gives entrepreneurs the ability to start their own social WiFi business in their town.

Social-Powered WiFi turns merchant's free WiFi hotspots into powerful marketing platforms. Merchants grow their email and text marketing lists, capture key information on their customers and can automatically communicate with customers through email and text marketing. Merchants can send offers, deals and more to keep customers coming back. The Savvy WiFi systems are the easiest way to grow customer loyalty and gain new customers.

Savvy WiFi's white-label reseller program gives anyone that wants to start their own business the opportunity to launch a social WiFi business with no experience. They provide everything required to start and operate a very successful social WiFi business including a website branded with one's domain, social WiFi software, merchant agreements, marketing material, training and more.

Savvy WiFi was founded by Jeremy Tyler, one of the most successful mobile marketing and software reseller creators of all time. Over the past 10 years, Jeremy has helped thousands of entrepreneurs become successful mobile marketing business owners that enjoy recurring revenue using his marketing software systems. Jeremy also is the founder/owner of TapPerks and PerkUp the NFC and tablet kiosk loyalty reseller systems.

To learn more about starting a Social WiFi and Mobile Marketing business, visit www.SavvyWifi.com. For information on Loyalty reseller programs, visit www.PerkUp.com.

Media Contact: Jeremy Tyler, 608-535-9428 info@savvywifi.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/savvy-wifi-launches-white-label-reseller-program-300655886.html

SOURCE Savvy WiFi