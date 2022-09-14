Savvy Women Business Owners: Is Your Estate Plan Ready for Prime Time?

The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors Invites Successful Entrepreneurs to a Lunch and Learn (LIVE / IN-PERSON)

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors announces its Savvy Women Lunch and Learn event, that educates, empowers, and inspires women business owners to take action to make a bigger impact on your lifestyle, your family, and the causes you care about deeply.

The in-person and online event will be held on Thursday, September 29th, 2022, from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM PDT.

"Join us for the 're-start' of our live programming for our Savvy Women community," said Marilyn Suey, founder of the Diamond Group Wealth Advisors and Savvy Women. "You will enjoy a hosted lunch and an in-depth conversation on estate and legacy planning. Participants will hear the latest tools, tips, and techniques that may help you manage, transfer, and preserve your hard-earned assets."

Robert Silverman, Attorney at Law, will share real-life stories that will inspire you to take action. He will also discuss the underlying laws, legal and tax considerations you need to know as you establish or review your plan.

"I am excited to share with you our guidance on optimal primary and alternate beneficiary designations, asset titling, reducing and avoiding taxes when feasible, and obtaining limited liability protection, to name a few. More importantly, to help you navigate and understand what it takes to optimize your wealth transfer options now and into the future," said Silverman, of the R. Silverman Law Group.

"We have worked with clients in estate planning and administration over the years and we could not stress enough importance and urgency on having an estate plan simply because we are not immortal," said Suey. "The power of proper planning can certainly ease the pain and sadness when one loses a beloved."

"Estate planning has become a critical part of your Financial House, to use one of the Diamond Group's visual aids," said Silverman. "In the work we have done with our clients, taking time to not only establish a plan but to review it on a regular basis, is key to having confidence and clarity that your hard-earned assets will serve you and your family well."

"Our overarching goal is to bring together women from all walks of life to events that ignite curiosity, continue to educate, and empower you to take action," she said. "What has sprung from my first book, 36 Quick Tips for Savvy Women - Taking Control of Your Work, Your Wealth and Your Worth, has made an enormous impact on our Savvy Women community.

About: Robert Silverman-Attorney at Law -R. Silverman Law Group

Robert J. Silverman, Attorney-at-Law, owns and manages the R. Silverman Law Group.

Mr. Silverman and his staff support their clients in estate planning, trust administration and probate. Mr. Silverman has helped more than a thousand individuals and families establish meaningful estate plans for the benefit of their families, loved ones, and charities.

Mr. Silverman also represents clients in connection with real estate matters, including purchase/sale transactions; intra-family deal structuring; and Limited Liability Company (LLC) formation.

He earned his degrees as follows: a B.A. in Psychology from the University of California at Davis; and a Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) from Golden Gate University in San Francisco. His professional affiliations include membership in the Estate Planning Council of Diablo Valley (Past President) and Contra Costa County Bar Association. Mr. Silverman has been a licensed real estate broker since 1981. He's most delighted with, and proud of, his marriage of more than 33 years and his three wonderful young-adult children.

About The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors

The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors is an independent wealth management firm providing integrated financial planning and investment management services for business owners, healthcare professionals, and women in transition. Using our disciplined planning system, Your Prosperity Blueprint Process™, we collaborate with our clients to design personalized plans to define their path to financial independence. Our goal is to serve and support our clients so they can take care of their families, businesses and/or careers, and the causes they care about deeply. Our core values are trust, transparency, commitment, compassion, and collaboration.

For more information, visit http://www.diamondgroupwealthadvisors.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/The-Diamond-Group-Wealth-Advisors-1921023328178564/ and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/marilyn-suey-933134.

Marilyn Suey is a registered representative with, and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC. And the Diamond Group Wealth Advisors are separate entities from LPL Financial. CA Insurance License #0E01981.

