SavvyMoney Ranks No. 80 in the San Francisco Bay Area, No. 175 in Financial Services and No. 310 in California Among 2026 Inc. 5000 Honorees

Company Also Climbs to No. 2227 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, Marking a Fourth

Consecutive Year Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

DUBLIN, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SavvyMoney, a leading provider of integrated credit score, financial wellness and lending solutions, today announced it has been ranked No. 2227 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the fourth consecutive year SavvyMoney has been named to the Inc. 5000, and ranking higher than 2025, as more financial institutions use its platform to help consumers build financial confidence.

SavvyMoney also ranked No. 80 among companies in the San Francisco Bay Area (SF-Oakland-Fremont metro area), No. 175 among financial services companies and No. 310 among all California honorees.

The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle and Patagonia.

"You don't land on this list four times by accident, and you don't climb higher by getting comfortable, but the number I care about isn't 2,227. I care about the 1,600 institutions that have entrusted us to support their growth and engagement strategies, and to help improve the financial health of the consumers they serve," said JB Orecchia, CEO and president of SavvyMoney. "The real proof behind this ranking is that SavvyMoney built something the market truly needs to help institutions serve their consumers better. We set out to fuel the growth of our financial institution partners and ultimately meet the needs of their customers, and our own growth continues to be the byproduct of that mission."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance — it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

This recognition comes as SavvyMoney continues expanding on its offerings and innovation. In May 2026, the company launched Home Value & Equity, giving homeowners real-time visibility into their property wealth directly inside the credit score experience they already use, and it recently earned recognition as Best Embedded Finance Solution at the 2026 Banking Tech Awards USA and Dublin's 2026 GameChangers Award Honoree, Backed by a $225 million investment to accelerate its product roadmap, SavvyMoney now supports more than 1,600 financial institutions nationwide, each looking to turn everyday data into the kind of guidance that helps consumers see problems before they arrive.

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About SavvyMoney

SavvyMoney is the industry leader in financial wellness and lending solutions to more than 1,600 banks, credit unions and fintechs nationwide. Connecting real‑time credit score insights, analytics and personalized offers with a fully integrated lending and deposit experience, consumers can go from knowing to doing in minutes. With more than 70 integrations and white-glove support, SavvyMoney helps financial institutions increase conversions, deepen relationships and grow efficiently.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

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SOURCE SavvyMoney