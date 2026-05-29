SavvyMoney Wins 2026 Banking Tech Award for Best Embedded Finance Solution

Leading fintech recognized for innovation in personalized digital banking experiences

DUBLIN, Calif., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SavvyMoney, a leading provider of personalized financial wellness and credit score solutions, today announced it has been named the winner of the Best Embedded Finance Solution category at the 2026 Banking Tech Awards USA, powered by FinTech Futures.

The Banking Tech Awards USA celebrate the most innovative financial institutions and technology providers delivering impactful digital banking experiences and advancing the future of financial services.

SavvyMoney earned recognition for its continued innovation in embedded finance, helping financial institutions integrate personalized credit insights, financial wellness tools and engagement experiences directly into digital banking channels.

"We are honored to receive the Best Embedded Finance Solution award from Banking Tech Awards USA," said JB Orecchia, president and CEO of SavvyMoney. "This recognition reflects our team's focus on helping financial institutions create more personalized digital experiences that drive stronger engagement and better financial outcomes for consumers."

SavvyMoney's solution enables banks and credit unions to provide consumers with real-time credit score access, monitoring, personalized offers, financial education and actionable insights directly within their existing digital banking environments.

By embedding financial wellness experiences into everyday banking interactions, SavvyMoney helps financial institutions strengthen engagement, build loyalty and uncover new growth opportunities.

The award was presented during the 2026 Banking Tech Awards USA ceremony held May 28 in New York City.

"The institutions winning on personalization today aren't doing it with point solutions. They're doing it with connected platforms that take consumers from insight to action in one place. That's what we've built, and that's what this recognition reflects," added Orecchia. "We're proud to help our partners lead that transformation."

To learn more about SavvyMoney and its solutions for financial institutions, visit www.savvymoney.com.

About SavvyMoney

SavvyMoney is the industry leader in financial wellness and growth solutions for over 1,600 banks, credit unions and fintechs nationwide. By connecting real-time credit score insights, analytics and personalized offers with a fully integrated lending and deposit experience, consumers can go from knowing to doing in minutes. With white-glove marketing support, SavvyMoney helps financial institutions increase market share, deepen relationships and grow efficiently.

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BLASTmedia for SavvyMoney

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SOURCE SavvyMoney