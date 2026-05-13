SavvyMoney Launches Home Value & Equity, Bringing Property Wealth Insights Into The Credit Score Experience

Consumers get automated visibility into estimated home value, available equity inside digital banking at financial institutions nationwide

DUBLIN, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SavvyMoney, a leading provider of integrated credit score, financial wellness and lending solutions, today announced the pilot launch of Home Value and Equity, the industry's first property wealth feature built natively into a credit score experience that provides eligible consumers with an automated view of their estimated home value, mortgage balance and available equity — giving financial institutions a new tool to deepen engagement and drive home lending growth.

Unlike standalone home value tools that require separate integrations, new consumer enrollment flows, or additional vendor relationships, Home Value and Equity appears automatically for eligible homeowners inside the Credit Score dashboard their institution already has — with no implementation work required from the institution and no action required from the consumer.

The pilot comes as U.S. homeowners are sitting on substantial property wealth but often lack easy visibility into it. For most consumers, their home is their single largest financial asset. The average U.S. homeowner with a mortgage holds approximately $313,000 in equity, according to the ICE Mortgage Monitor, yet a recent AmeriSave survey found that one-third of homeowners don't know how to access or use that equity. Home Value & Equity closes this gap by putting property wealth insights directly inside the digital banking experience consumers already use, alongside the credit score they already check.

Home Value & Equity is built directly into the SavvyMoney Credit Score dashboard. When eligible homeowners access their dashboard, they'll see a new tile displaying their current estimated home value. From there, consumers can click into a dedicated Home Value & Equity page showing additional insights including their current mortgage balance, estimated available equity, a historical trend graph showing how their value and equity have changed over time, a photo of their property (where available) and educational content about what home equity is and how to use it.

Consumers can also explore home loan offers from their institution, where available. And the entire experience is automatic: Consumers do not need to enter an address, upload documents or take any action to activate the feature.

What This Means for Consumers

For eligible homeowners, Home Value & Equity provides a clear, ongoing view of one of their most significant financial assets:

Home equity visibility: See estimated home value, mortgage balance and available equity in one place alongside their credit score — with no sign-up, data entry or additional enrollment. For many consumers, this is the first time they'll have a clear picture of the wealth they've built in their home without having to seek out a third-party tool or request a formal appraisal.

See estimated home value, mortgage balance and available equity in one place alongside their credit score — with no sign-up, data entry or additional enrollment. For many consumers, this is the first time they'll have a clear picture of the wealth they've built in their home without having to seek out a third-party tool or request a formal appraisal. Equity growth tracking: Monitor how home value and equity evolve using historical trend data to inform long-term financial planning. Whether a consumer is considering a renovation, weighing a move or simply wants to understand where they stand, tracking equity over time helps them see when they may be in a stronger position to finance future milestones.

Monitor how home value and equity evolve using historical trend data to inform long-term financial planning. Whether a consumer is considering a renovation, weighing a move or simply wants to understand where they stand, tracking equity over time helps them see when they may be in a stronger position to finance future milestones. Informed decision-making: Access education and resources that explain what home equity is and how it can be used, from financing a renovation to consolidating high-interest debt or planning for a major life expense. When they're ready, consumers can explore home loan offers from their financial institution.

The feature does not trigger a credit inquiry or affect the consumer's credit score. All estimates are clearly labeled as educational and informational.

"For the millions of homeowners who bank with SavvyMoney partners, understanding their equity position can be the difference between wondering and knowing. Home Value & Equity brings that visibility directly into the credit score experience consumers already trust, with no friction for the consumer and no heavy lift for the institution," said JB Orecchia, president and CEO of SavvyMoney. "SavvyMoney has always existed to help consumers understand their credit and long-term financial wellness. The wealth they've built in their home is a critical part of that picture and now consumers can see it right where they manage the rest of their financial health."

Growth Opportunities for Financial Institutions

For banks, credit unions and fintechs, Home Value & Equity turns consumer engagement into actionable home lending opportunities:

Targeted home product offers: Leverage home value and equity data insights to deliver timely, relevant offers across refinance, HELOC, home insurance and related products.

Leverage home value and equity data insights to deliver timely, relevant offers across refinance, HELOC, home insurance and related products. Higher-quality leads: Identify in-market and equity-qualified homeowners to strengthen mortgage and home lending pipelines.

Identify in-market and equity-qualified homeowners to strengthen mortgage and home lending pipelines. Stronger engagement and segmentation: Access home equity insights to prioritize outreach, refine audience targeting and increase campaign effectiveness.

Access home equity insights to prioritize outreach, refine audience targeting and increase campaign effectiveness. Zero implementation burden: No technical build, integration or engineering resources required. The feature is enabled directly by SavvyMoney within the existing platform.

Powered by an Industry-Leading Automated Valuation Model

Home Value & Equity is built on data from an industry-leading automated valuation model covering 99.9% of U.S. residential properties. Mortgage balance data is sourced from the consumer's existing credit file. The feature automatically matches eligible consumers to their property and calculates equity without requiring any input from the consumer or technical resources from the institution. Home value estimates update approximately monthly as new market data becomes available.

Home Value & Equity is the latest addition to SavvyMoney's growth roadmap focused on delivering comprehensive financial wellness tools to consumers through the institutions they trust. Recent platform updates include a partnership with Allstate Identity Protection to deliver fraud restoration services within the Credit Score experience, the acquisition of CreditSnap to power a seamless end-to-end loan origination and account opening experience, and an expanded fintech reach through a partnership with Avant to power its Credit Builder tool.

Home Value & Equity is now in pilot with select SavvyMoney partner institutions, with broader availability to follow. Financial institutions interested in joining the pilot or learning more about availability can contact their SavvyMoney Partner Manager or visit www.savvymoney.com to learn more.

About SavvyMoney

SavvyMoney is the industry leader in financial wellness and lending solutions to more than 1,600 banks, credit unions and fintechs nationwide. Connecting real‑time credit score insights, analytics and personalized offers with a fully integrated lending and deposit experience, consumers can go from knowing to doing in minutes. With more than 70 integrations and white-glove support, SavvyMoney helps financial institutions increase conversions, deepen relationships and grow efficiently.

Media Contact

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SOURCE SavvyMoney