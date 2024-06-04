BEND, Ore., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Savy Agency is thrilled to announce its win at the 2024 Netty Awards for its branding and design work with Tuesday Cocktail Club. The Netty Awards recognize excellence in the digital space, and Savy Agency and Tuesday Cocktail Club's work earned them the top prize in the Best Integrated Campaign category for its ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails.

Savy Agency Wins Netty Award for Best Integrated Campaign with Tuesday Cocktail Club

"The Best Drink You'll Have All Week" positions Tuesday Cocktail Club as a premium yet accessible way to elevate everyday moments. The campaign includes a user-friendly website with straightforward navigation, informative content, and a seamless user experience across all devices. Compelling calls to action guide users toward their next steps, making it easy to learn more and ultimately purchase Tuesday Cocktail Club products.

When selecting winners, the Netty Awards jury considers creativity, technical expertise, innovation, and overall campaign effectiveness. Savy Agency's win highlights the success of its integrated approach to achieving Tuesday Cocktail Club's goals.

"We're incredibly grateful to our talented team, especially lead designer Kalea Aguon, and the design direction of Luisa Benevento, whose exceptional work was instrumental in this win," said Christina Brown, Principal at Savy Agency. "We also extend our deepest thanks to our clients at Tuesday Cocktail Club for their trust and collaboration and to all our clients and customers who continually support Savy Agency."

About Savy Agency

Savy is a digital marketing agency that thrives at the intersection of strategy and creativity. As a Google Partner agency in the top 3%, Savy is a full-service, award-winning digital marketing agency backed by multiple certifications, specializations, and over 17 years in business. We work with top brands across North America, the European Union, and beyond. https://savyagency.com

About Tuesday Cocktail Club

It all started with a simple belief: You shouldn't have to wait until the weekend to enjoy life. That's when Tuesday Cocktail Club was born. Midweek is as good a time as any to treat yourself to your favorite drink. Tuesday Cocktail Club's classic cocktail recipes were created with bold combinations of its favorite base ingredient: fresh-pressed Pacific Northwest apple wine. Each of our trio of fresh fruit flavors gives customers the experience of a freshly prepared cocktail from the convenience of a can. https://tuesdaycocktails.com

About Savy Agency

Savy Agency is an award-winning digital marketing agency based in Bend, Oregon, and Santa Barbara, California. We're a tight-knit, cross-industry, full-service, Google-preferred and certified digital marketing agency.

Press Contact:

Christina Brown

4588369472

https://savyagency.com/

SOURCE Savy Agency