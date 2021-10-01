Saw Blades Market to Record Growth of $700.46 Mn from 2021 to 2025|AKE Knebel GmbH & Co. KG and AMADA Co. Ltd. to emerge as Some of the Key Vendors| Technavio

The saw blades market is driven by the increased demand for automobiles. In addition, the rise in construction activities in developing countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the saw blades market.



Few Major Vendors in the Saw Blades Market:

AKE Knebel GmbH & Co. KG

AMADA Co. Ltd.

Freud America Inc.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc

LEUCO AG

Makita USA Inc.

Inc. Pilana Metal Sro

Snap-on Inc.

Stanley Black and Decker Inc.





Saw Blades Market Product Outlook

Stone cutting saw blades - size and forecast 2020-2025

Circular saw blades - size and forecast 2020-2025

Band saw blades - size and forecast 2020-2025

Chain saw blades - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Saw Blades Market Geography Outlook

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Saw Blades Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.89% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 700.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.33 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AKE Knebel GmbH & Co. KG, AMADA Co. Ltd., Freud America Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc, LEUCO AG, Makita USA Inc., Pilana Metal Sro, Snap-on Inc., and Stanley Black and Decker Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

