Saw Mill Capital Announces Expansion of SMC Roofing Solutions Platform

Saw Mill Capital

06 Nov, 2023

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saw Mill Capital Partners III, LP and affiliated private equity investment funds managed by Saw Mill Capital LLC ("Saw Mill") are pleased to announce the continued expansion of SMC Roofing Solutions, LLC ("SMC Roofing Solutions" or the "Company") with the acquisition of two additional residential re-roofing businesses.

Saw Mill established SMC Roofing Solutions in May 2023 with the acquisition of a rapidly growing, residential re-roofing business in the Southeast. The Company continues to execute on its vision of building a large, uniquely scaled residential re-roofing platform serving insurance claim demand across the U.S.  After close, SMC Roofing Solutions acquired a complementary residential re-roofing service provider in contiguous geographies across the Southeast, and more recently partnered with a leading and highly strategic residential re-roofing provider in the South-Central U.S. market to expand its geographic footprint.

SMC Roofing Solutions continues to utilize direct-to-consumer marketing strategies to provide residential re-roofing services to homeowners, with a predominant focus on insurance claim demand. The Company is actively seeking to expand the platform through partnerships with market leading businesses throughout the U.S.

The terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

About SMC Roofing Solutions

Formed in 2023, SMC Roofing Solutions is a multi-regional, residential re-roofing platform focused predominantly on insurance-claim demand. Its companies use a differentiated direct-to-consumer selling model to provide homeowners with roofing replacement and maintenance services. For more information, or to share potentially relevant acquisition opportunities, please contact Scott Rivard or Dan Gregg at (914) 741-1300.

About Saw Mill Capital

Saw Mill Capital is a private equity firm that partners with founders and management teams of successful, entrepreneurial business services, specialty distribution and manufactured products businesses with enterprise values up to $200 million. Leveraging our dedicated investment research team and curated operational approach, we invest aggressively in our portfolio companies to accelerate growth and build market-leading businesses. Saw Mill has been helping leadership teams grow entrepreneurial companies since 1997. For more information, visit www.sawmillcapital.com.

SOURCE Saw Mill Capital

