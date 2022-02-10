Saw Mill Capital Announces Partnership with Versatrim

"Investing in businesses like Versatrim is the core of what we do at Saw Mill Capital: partner with successful businesses to accelerate their growth." Tweet this

Scott VandeKerkhoff, Principal at Saw Mill Capital, added, "Thilo and his team have built a special business in the flooring industry, and we are thrilled to support the Company in the next stage of its exceptional growth. Investing in businesses like Versatrim is the core of what we do at Saw Mill: partner with successful entrepreneurial businesses to continue or accelerate their growth by investing in new products, capabilities, and resources."

Heritage Capital Group served as financial advisor to Versatrim.

About Versatrim

Headquartered in Henderson, North Carolina, Versatrim manufactures essential floor moldings and trim for residential remodel and renovation applications. Versatrim offers an unparalleled portfolio of flooring accessories coordinated with a wide variety of flooring brands and sells to a national customer base. For more information, visit www.versatrim.com.

About Saw Mill

Based in Briarcliff Manor, NY, Saw Mill Capital is a private equity firm that partners with business service, specialty distribution, and manufacturing businesses with enterprise values of $25 million to $200 million. Since 1997, Saw Mill Capital has been partnering with management teams to help successful businesses reach their full potential. For more information, visit www.sawmillcapital.com.

