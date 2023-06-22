Saw Mill Capital Announces the Launch of SMC Roofing Solutions

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saw Mill Capital Partners III, LP and affiliated private equity investment funds managed by Saw Mill Capital LLC ("Saw Mill") are pleased to announce the formation of SMC Roofing Solutions, LLC ("SMC Roofing Solutions" or the "Company"), a multi-regional, residential re-roofing platform focused predominantly on insurance-claim demand. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. This is the first investment in Saw Mill Capital Partners III, LP. 

Scott Rivard, a Partner at Saw Mill Capital, said, "We see a need for a scaled service provider that combines strong institutional knowledge of the insurance adjustment process and technical roofing expertise with exceptional customer service. SMC Roofing Solutions will be able to provide its businesses and entrepreneurs with the resources and support needed to accelerate growth, including deep relationships with outside suppliers, sales and installation crews. We are excited to partner with the SMC Roofing Solutions management team to execute against a number of strategic initiatives, which will include both organic and acquisitive growth opportunities."

Dan Gregg, a Vice President at Saw Mill Capital, added, "Saw Mill was able to leverage its industry research team to get a deep understanding of the large and highly fragmented insurance-focused residential re-roofing market opportunity in the U.S. We see several advantages to further consolidation and will be looking to expand the platform through partnerships with additional market-leading businesses."

About SMC Roofing Solutions

Formed in 2023, SMC Roofing Solutions is a multi-regional, residential re-roofing platform focused predominantly on insurance-claim demand. Its companies use a differentiated direct-to-consumer selling model to provide homeowners with roofing replacement and maintenance services. For more information, or to share potentially relevant acquisition opportunities, please contact Scott Rivard at (914) 741-1300 or Dan Gregg at (914) 919-1115.

About Saw Mill Capital

Based in Briarcliff Manor, NY, Saw Mill Capital is a private equity firm that acquires business service, specialty distribution, and manufacturing businesses with enterprise values of $25 million to $200 million. Since 1997, Saw Mill Capital has been partnering with management teams to help successful businesses reach their full potential. For more information, visit www.sawmillcapital.com.

