SAWIN Announces SAWIN Basic Software to Help Home Services Businesses Simplify Operations and Scale

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SAWIN Service Automation, a leading home service software provider known for its award-winning, enterprise-level SAWIN Pro Enterprise solution, announced SAWIN Basic today. Rolling out in beta this fall, SAWIN Basic provides home services heroes with everything they need to manage operations and make more money including sales, scheduling, dispatch, service, and accounting -- all available in the cloud and accessible at any time, on any device.

The SAWIN Basic all-in-one solution simplifies home services management, so HVAC technicians, plumbers, and electrical experts can focus on delivering the services that make a difference in their customers' comfort and everyday lives. SAWIN Basic is built to help scale small home service businesses, from one-person shops to fast-growing teams of 20+.

SAWIN's new cloud-based home service solution delivers:

Streamlined, QuickBooks interface

Mobile service dispatch and sales support, for seamless multi-region deployment and in-field quotes

Comprehensive training and customer support

Simple, transparent pricing system with no long-term contracts

"With the introduction of SAWIN Basic to complement Pro, we will be able to fit the needs and aspirations of home service businesses both big and small," says President David Haycraft. "SAWIN has always provided best-in-class, personalized customer support. With Basic, we can also customize your software package to your business size. As a service provider's business grows, they can simply expand their SAWIN solution from Basic to Pro while enjoying seamless customer support and training."

Cool House Air Technology, an air conditioning and heating company in Fort Meyers, Florida, has been using SAWIN Basic over the past few months. "We have been making customers' everyday lives run smoothly and safely for over 20 years," said Timothy Russ, Owner of Cool House Air Technology. "With SAWIN Basic, we can now offload some of the CRM, accounting, and dispatch load, so we can focus solely on our customers' needs. I would definitely recommend SAWIN Basic to other businesses like mine."

SAWIN Basic will be available in beta this fall, with a limited-time, 30-day free trial offer for new customers. To request a demo or get more information about SAWIN Basic and SAWIN Pro Enterprise, go to sawinpro.com .

About SAWIN – For home services heroes big and small

SAWIN Service Automation helps home services heroes thrive, with technology solutions that streamline operations and let them focus on what they do best: enhancing everyday life. Family owned and operated since 1984, SAWIN grew out of a successful HVAC business' growing needs for technology solutions to help it scale. Today, SAWIN is a leading SaaS provider known for SAWIN Pro Enterprise, which supports home service and installation businesses with everything from sales, dispatch, inventory management, sound financials, and data capture in the field to analysis and customer relationship management in-office.

SOURCE SAWIN Service Automation, Inc.

Related Links

https://sawinpro.com

