Sawmill Machinery Market size is set to grow by USD 134 million from 2024-2028, Increase in construction activities boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sawmill machinery market size is estimated to grow by USD 134 million from 2024-2028, at a CAGR of 2.7%, according to Technavio. The increase in construction activities and advances in sawmilling machinery, such as automation and enhanced precision cutting, are driving market growth. However, the availability of pre-used sawmills poses a challenge. Key market players include BioCone Oy, Brewco Inc., Corley MFG, Hardwood Mills Australia, Hud Son Forest Equipment, Hurdle Machine Works Inc., Kalyan Industries, Linck Holzverarbeitungstechnik GmbH, LOGOSOL AB, and Norwood Industries Inc.

Sawmill Machinery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.7% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 134 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.61 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries China, Germany, France, UK, and US Key companies profiled BioCone Oy, Brewco Inc., Corley MFG, Hardwood Mills Australia, Hud Son Forest Equipment, Hurdle Machine Works Inc., Kalyan Industries, Linck Holzverarbeitungstechnik GmbH, LOGOSOL AB, McDonough Manufacturing Co., MEBOR d.o.o., Norwood Industries Inc., PRIMULTINI s.r.l., Salem Equipment Inc., Shandong Shuanghuan Machinery Ltd., Timber Automation LLC, TimberKing Portable Sawmills, WINTERSTEIGER AG, Wood Mizer, and Woodland Mills Inc.

Market Driver

The sawmill machinery market encompasses lumber manufacturing, specifically sawmilling, an industry with a long-standing history. Sawmill machinery automation involves utilizing sensors and scanners for precise measurement, optimizing cutting patterns and log rotation. Linck Holzverarbeitungstechik is a notable vendor providing turnkey sawmill machinery solutions, integrating scanners for determining cutting patterns. Vendors like Linck and technology suppliers offer automation solutions, enhancing sawmill machinery efficiency. Wood-Mizer's WB2000 industrial sawmill is a high-performance solution, engineered for North and South American high-production timber processors. Its 2-inch or 3-inch-wide blades and thin-kerf blade technology contribute to increased yield and operational durability. New product launches featuring advancements will drive the sawmill machinery market forward.

The Sawmill Machinery Market is witnessing significant trends in the production of wooden logs and lumbers. Modern sawmills are integrating advanced machinery such as sensors and scanners for process control. Fixed and portable sawmills cater to various industries, including automotive, residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects. Automation, customized wooden products, and shorter wood processing times are key drivers. Deforestation remains a concern, leading to increased demand for pre-used sawmill machinery. Band sawmills, chain sawmills, and swing blade sawmills dominate the market. Domestic and international players invest in advanced technology like frequency-controlled motors and artificial intelligence for large-scale manufacturing facilities and small-scale industries. Timber prices and data analytics influence market trends. Woodworking factories focus on sawn timber applications in the construction sector using automated sawmill equipment. Woodworking applications include frames saw, circular saw, and band saw with horizontal mounting type.

Market Challenges

Sawmill machinery requires routine maintenance and repairs to ensure optimal performance. New sawmill machinery comes with a higher price tag than pre-owned units. For instance, a new Wood-Mizers LT70 sawmill starts at approximately USD70,000 , while a pre-owned model can be purchased for around USD49,700 . Certified pre-owned sawmill machinery is sold by various resellers such as Ben Jones Machinery, Surplex, Canadian Mill Equipment, and Ozark Machinery Company. Portable sawmills are traded less frequently due to infrequent usage, further increasing the availability of pre-used machinery. The presence of affordable pre-owned sawmill machinery hinders the sales of new machinery, potentially impacting the growth of the market.

The Sawmill Machinery Market faces several challenges in various sectors. In woodworking applications, both large-scale manufacturing facilities and small-scale industries grapple with timber price fluctuations. Horizontal type sawmill machinery, including frames saw, circular saw, and band saw, are popular for wood processing. Automated sawmill equipment, such as those with horizontal or vertical mounting types, boost production efficiency. Forestry and paper industry applications require accurate measured lumber for optimal performance. In the construction sector, sawmill machinery is essential for lumber production, insulation materials like wood fiberboard and cellulose insulation, and fencing materials. Aesthetic appeal is crucial in furniture manufacturing and personal use. Conventional sawmill machinery and automated sawmill machinery cater to different needs. Sawmills produce wood pieces for various wood products, while tools like circular saws and band saws are used for finishing. Wood logs are the primary raw material, with applications ranging from personal use to professional use. Technological advancements, such as artificial intelligence and data analytics, improve process efficiency and product quality. Wooden goods, including lumber, wooden furniture, and fencing, are in high demand due to their thermal insulation properties and building energy efficiency.

Segment Overview

This sawmill machinery market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Fixed sawmills

1.2 Portable sawmills Geography 2.1 Europe

2.2 APAC

2.3 North America

2.4 Middle East and Africa

and 2.5 South America

1.1 Fixed sawmills- The Sawmill Machinery Market refers to the industry that produces and sells equipment used in sawmills for processing raw logs into lumber. Key players in this market include companies like Weyerhaeuser, Sturm-Grasser, and John Deere. Demand for sawmill machinery is driven by the construction industry and housing market. Advanced technology, such as automation and computerized control systems, is increasing efficiency and productivity. The market is expected to grow steadily due to increasing global demand for wood products.

Research Analysis

The Sawmill Machinery Market is a dynamic and growing industry that caters to the production of sawn timber from wooden logs. Modern sawmills utilize advanced machinery, including sensors and scanners, for process control in both fixed and portable sawmills. Forestry and woodworking factories rely on these technologies to meet the demands of residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects. Sawmill machinery plays a crucial role in the construction sector, transforming raw logs into sawn timber for various applications such as fencing, residential and commercial buildings, and wood products like sawn fiberboard and insulation. The aesthetic appeal of processed wood, combined with its thermal insulation properties and building energy efficiency, make it a popular choice for architects and builders. Horizontal type band sawmills are widely used due to their efficiency and versatility, while woodworking applications continue to expand, driving the demand for advanced sawmill machinery. The market is expected to grow significantly as the world continues to prioritize sustainable and energy-efficient building solutions.

Market Research Overview

Sawmill machinery market refers to the industry that produces and supplies advanced machinery used in the processing of wooden logs into lumber and other wooden products. Modern sawmills utilize sensors and scanners for process control, with fixed and portable options available. Sawmill machinery includes band sawmills, chain sawmills, and swing blade sawmills, among others. The market caters to various sectors, including automotive, construction, and forestry, with a focus on automation and customized wooden products. Pre-used sawmill machinery is also available. Advanced technology, such as frequency-controlled motors and artificial intelligence, is driving innovation in the industry. Sawmill machinery is used for wood processing in various applications, including sawn timber for residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects, as well as woodworking factories and the paper industry. The market serves both domestic and international players, with a focus on large-scale manufacturing facilities and small-scale industries. Timber prices and process control are key factors influencing the market, with an increasing demand for processed wood, wooden goods, and insulation materials due to their thermal insulation properties and building energy efficiency.

