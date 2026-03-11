Sawmills Launches the World's First Agentic Telemetry Management Platform

Mills continuously manages telemetry operations end-to-end, from code and CI pipelines through production

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sawmills today announced the launch of Mills, the industry's first agentic telemetry management platform, designed to automatically optimize telemetry across its entire lifecycle. Mills acts as an always-on telemetry operator, continuously identifying waste, improving data quality, and implementing telemetry fixes from development through production, without requiring constant engineering intervention.

Currently, engineering organizations face a structural tension in how telemetry is managed. DevOps teams are responsible for controlling observability costs and maintaining data quality, but the telemetry itself is generated by developers who are focused on shipping products. The result is a gap in ownership with redundant data and runaway costs that neither team has the bandwidth to address systematically. When telemetry problems do surface, resolving them typically requires days of cross-team coordination, manual investigation and context-switching that pulls engineers away from core work.

"We're at an inflection point in how engineering teams operate. The rise of agentic AI means that entire categories of operational work that used to require constant human coordination can now have a dedicated, always-on owner. For telemetry, that changes everything," said Ronit Belson, CEO & Co-founder. "The ownership gap that's been bleeding engineering time and inflating observability costs for years finally has a solution that doesn't require more headcount or more process; it requires a better operator. And what our customers are finding is when you finally apply a dedicated agentic operator, observability waste drops dramatically, and the data actually provides real signal."

Mills addresses the ownership gap by continuously managing telemetry signals end-to-end, ensuring that only high-value data reaches observability platforms while reducing operational overhead for developers and DevOps teams. DevOps sets policies and guardrails once, and developers are empowered to self-service. Mills monitors telemetry pipelines continuously, identifies issues, builds fixes and routes them directly to the responsible team, which reviews the proposed change and approves it. Mills then executes the deployment while DevOps retains visibility into every suggestion, approval and change, with rollback available at any time. Mills also extends to your agentic engineering workflows through an MCP integration and Sawmills CLI, allowing other agents to query, route, and act on telemetry data without manual intervention.

Mills also operates earlier in the development cycle, catching telemetry problems in code and CI pipelines before they reach production. Telemetry insights from production are fed back into the development cycle, creating a continuous feedback loop across the telemetry lifecycle.

Additionally, Mills works with existing observability platforms and requires no platform migration, allowing organizations to realize value immediately.

About Sawmills

Sawmills is the first agentic telemetry management platform. Its agent Mills operates as a domain-expert giving DevOps teams full control over the data powering their observability tools, reducing costs by up to 80% while improving data quality and system reliability. Mills continuously monitors telemetry pipelines, identifies cost drivers and data quality issues, and empowers developers to act on recommendations instantly through self-service in existing workflows, all within guardrails set by DevOps. Mills is the always-on telemetry engineer modern engineering teams have been missing.

Founded in 2024 and headquartered in San Mateo, California, Sawmills is led by enterprise software veterans previously at New Relic, CloudBees, and Tricentis, and is backed by Team8, Mayfield, and Alumni Ventures. Sawmills is trusted by DevOps teams at leading engineering organizations. For more information, visit sawmills.ai.

