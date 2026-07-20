Sawyer & Associates, LLC Launches New Brand Identity, Continues Elder Law and Estate Planning Focus

Sawyer & Associates, LLC maintains the same team and client commitments under a refreshed name and look.

LAKE WYLIE, S.C., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when families increasingly need clear, experienced guidance through nursing home, long-term care, and Medicaid crisis situations, and when nursing home costs in the United States are increasing, Sawyer & Associates, LLC announces its official rebranding. Formerly known as Johannesmeyer & Sawyer, the firm has sharpened its identity to reinforce its specialized focus on elder law, Medicaid planning, and estate matters.

Clients and prospective clients are encouraged to visit the updated website at https://www.sawyer-law.com/ to explore the new visual brand and learn more about the firm's comprehensive services.

"As we continue to grow and adapt to better serve you, we are entering a new era. I am proud to announce that we are officially moving forward with our unified team and renewed vision under our new name, Sawyer & Associates," said Bobby Sawyer, Attorney. "While our name and look have evolved to reflect our future, what matters most remains completely unchanged."

Reinforcing a Legacy of Service

The rebranding to Sawyer & Associates, LLC signifies a renewed vision for the firm's future while ensuring full service continuity for its clients. This strategic evolution includes a refreshed visual brand and an updated website, reflecting the firm's unwavering commitment to protecting family legacies. The core practice areas include estate planning, probate, Medicaid crisis planning, and elder law, which remain central to the firm's offerings.

The firm's strategic advantage is built upon four pillars designed to provide robust support for families facing complex legal decisions:

Hands-on elder law experience for those navigating urgent long-term care decisions.

Comprehensive asset protection strategies aimed at preserving family homes and savings, even after a health crisis.

Clear guidance through high-pressure legal scenarios.

An integrated approach across estate planning, probate, and elder law, which minimizes risk and costly missteps.

Sawyer noted that the firm's longstanding relationship with its affiliated real estate practice group remains strong. "It's important to note that we still have a strong relationship with the real estate practice group, led by Craig Johannesmeyer," Sawyer said.

Strategic Impact, Operational Continuity

This rebrand strengthens, rather than disrupts, the trusted relationships and specialized focus that clients have come to rely on. For current and prospective clients, the impact is strategic, not operational. The same attorneys, the same expert guidance, and the same commitment to protecting family legacies remain firmly in place under the new name.

Beyond direct client representation, Sawyer & Associates also maintains an active library of educational resources, including information about "How to File for Probate in Lee County as an Executor," reflecting the firm's broader commitment to helping families navigate the legal system with confidence.

Sawyer & Associates, LLC expresses its deep gratitude to clients for entrusting the firm with their most important legal matters. Further information on the firm's services and its refreshed identity is available at https://www.sawyer-law.com/.

SOURCE Sawyer & Associates