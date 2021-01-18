Saxena White P.A. Announces a Notice of Pendency of Class Action for the In re Perrigo Company PLC Securities Litigation

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

IN RE PERRIGO COMPANY PLC SECURITIES

LITIGATION 19-cv-70 (DLC)

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded common stock of Perrigo Company plc ("Perrigo") in the United States, from November 8, 2018, to December 20, 2018, inclusive, and who were damaged thereby.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, that the lawsuit that is now pending in that court under the caption In re Perrigo Company PLC Securities Litigation, Case No. 19-cv-0070-DLC (S.D.N.Y.) (the "Action") has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Class, except for certain persons and entities that are excluded from the Class by definition as set forth in the full printed Notice of Pendency of Class Action ("Notice").

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. The full printed Notice is currently being mailed to known Class Members. If you have not yet received the Notice, you may obtain a copy of the Notice by contacting the Notice Administrator at:

Perrigo Securities Litigation

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173013

Milwaukee, WI 53217

877-884-4197

www.perrigosecuritiesclassaction.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, may be made to Class Counsel:

Joseph E. White, III

SAXENA WHITE P.A.

7777 Glades Road, Ste. 300

Boca Raton, FL 33434

(561) 394-3399

If you are a Class Member, you have the right to decide whether to remain a member of the Class. If you choose to remain a member of the Class, you do not need to do anything at this time other than retain your documentation reflecting your transactions and holdings in Perrigo common stock. You will automatically be included in the Class. If you are a Class Member and do not exclude yourself from the Class, you will be bound by the proceedings in this Action, including all past, present, and future orders and judgments of the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you ask to be excluded from the Class, you will not be bound by any order or judgment of this Court, and you will not be eligible to receive a share of any money which might be recovered for the benefit of the Class. To exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion postmarked no later than Monday, March 22, 2021, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the full printed Notice. Please note, if you decide to exclude yourself from the Class, you may be time-barred from asserting the claims covered by the Action by a statute of repose. Pursuant to Rule 23(e)(4) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, it is within the Court's discretion as to whether a second opportunity to request exclusion from the Class will be allowed if there is a settlement or judgment in the Action.

Further information may be obtained by directing your inquiry in writing to the Notice Administrator.

BY ORDER OF THE COURT:

United States District Court

for the Southern District of New York

SOURCE Saxena White P.A.

