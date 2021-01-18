Saxena White P.A. Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement Involving Purchasers of Health Insurance Innovations Common Stock

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

MIDDLE DISTRICT OF FLORIDA

TAMPA DIVISION

JULIAN KEIPPEL, Individually and On

Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated, Plaintiff, v. HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS,

INC. n/k/a BENEFYTT TECHNOLOGIES,

INC., GAVIN SOUTHWELL, and MICHAEL

D. HERSHBERGER, Defendants. CASE NO. 8:19-CV-00421-WFJ-CPT



CLASS ACTION

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND PROPOSED

SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION; (II) SETTLEMENT HEARING;

AND (III) MOTION FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS' FEES AND

REIMBURSEMENT OF LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons and entities who, during the period from September 25, 2017 through April 11, 2019, inclusive, purchased or otherwise acquired Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. ("HIIQ") common stock, and were allegedly damaged thereby:

Please read this notice carefully, your rights will be affected by a class action lawsuit pending in this court.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida, that the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Class and Settlement Class, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Class and Settlement Class as set forth in the full printed Notice Of (I) Pendency Of Class Action And Proposed Settlement of Class Action; (II) Settlement Hearing; And (III) Motion For An Award Of Attorneys' Fees And Reimbursement Of Litigation Expenses (the "Notice").

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiffs in the Action have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $11,000,000.00 in cash (the "Settlement") that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on March 23, 2021 at 9:30 a.m., by telephonic means by calling the reserved conference toll-free number at 1-888-557-8511, then entering the access code 4744914 followed by the # (pound) key, then entering the security code: 0421 followed by the # (pound) key, as posted on the website of the Claims Administrator. The hearing will determine (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation And Agreement Of Settlement (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iii) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) whether Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of Litigation Expenses should be approved. If you file a written objection and notice of appearance before the hearing, you may ask to be heard orally at the hearing or you may appear at the hearing through an attorney you retain.

This Summary Notice relates to a proposed Settlement of claims in a pending securities class action lawsuit brought by investors alleging, among other things, that Defendants HIIQ, Michael D. Hershberger, and Gavin Southwell (collectively, the "Defendants") violated the federal securities laws by making alleged misrepresentations or omissions regarding compliance and customer complaints, which Defendants deny.

If you purchased HIIQ common stock from September 25, 2017 through April 11, 2019 and were damaged thereby, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at Health Insurance Innovations Securities Settlement c/o Epiq, P.O. Box 5657, Portland, OR 97228-5657. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator, www.HealthInsuranceInnovationsSecuritiesSettlement.com.

In order to be potentially eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form online at the Settlement website or by mail. The Claim Form must be submitted or postmarked no later than May 11, 2021. If you do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you wish to exclude yourself, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than March 2, 2021, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to representatives of Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than March 2, 2021, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, HIIQ, or Defendants' Counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

Health Insurance Innovations Securities Settlement

c/o Epiq

P.O. Box 5657

Portland, OR 97228-5657

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

SAXENA WHITE P.A.

Brandon T. Grzandziel

7777 Glades Road, Suite 300

Boca Raton, FL 33434

[email protected]

Dated: December 3, 2020

By Order of the Court

United States District Court

Middle District of Florida

URL// www.HealthInsuranceInnovationsSecuritiesSettlement.com

