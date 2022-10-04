Saxony-Anhalt attracts visitors with a range of "truly cultural" offerings

MAGDEBURG, Germany , Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the days get shorter, there are plenty of discoveries to be made in Saxony-Anhalt, both indoors and out. The beautiful fall sunshine is the perfect weather for shorter walks and longer hikes. And if it rains, the "truly cultural" exhibitions at Saxony-Anhalt's many museums are the ideal indoor activity.

UNESCO World Heritage Sites Saxony-Anhalt

The region also makes its cultural offerings available in modern forms, such as the eMuseum, which covers the archaeological Sky Paths route, and a wide variety of interactive exhibitions and tours of discovery, including "Crime scene 1522 – the escape game for the Luther Bible" in Lutherstadt Wittenberg and the themed rooms in the "Jungle of emotions" in Halle an der Saale.

The medieval towns of the Harz region with their carefully restored and brightly colored half-timbered houses, the places where the famous von Bismarck family lived and worked in the Altmark region and the impressive castle gardens and landscape parks with their colorful fall foliage also make up part of the cultural offering of Saxony-Anhalt. The achievements of the modern age also play a role in our everyday culture. One example is "water culture," which will be the subject of an entire weekend in early October during the Triennial of Modernism in Dessau.

In addition, Saxony-Anhalt puts the emphasis on "Travel for all." This is why more than 180 culture and leisure facilities, hotels and towns have been certified as being accessible for people with disabilities. There is nothing to prevent anyone from traveling to our region and enjoying a visit to the many interesting locations and exhibitions that can be found here.

You can discover more about our offerings in our fall press kit. The accompanying pictures are available here.

