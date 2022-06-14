Saxton & Stump's Amanda Dempsey Recognized Among 2022 Top Influential Women in Franchising

LANCASTER, Pa., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur Magazine recently named Amanda Dempsey as one of the most influential women working in the franchise industry. A shareholder at Saxton & Stump, Dempsey was recognized for making an impact on the industry through her legal contributions, demonstrating a willingness to share her expertise with other women, and for helping franchisors and franchisees grow their businesses.

Dempsey is a member of Saxton & Stump's Franchising, Licensing, and Distribution Group where she focuses primarily on corporate and business reputation with an emphasis on franchise law and distribution. She assists both franchisors and franchisees with all aspects of owning and operating franchise businesses, including preparation and enforcement of franchise agreements, federal and state regulatory compliance, employment law issues, franchisor/franchisee litigation, and trademark registration, maintenance, and litigation. Her corporate work extends to purchase and sales transactions, contract drafting and negotiation, corporate restructuring, and other commercial transactions.

Dempsey remarked that she was honored to be recognized as a leader in the franchising because it is unique and spans so many industries. "It seems that in recent years, the industry has realized that to reach the diverse, international populations we serve across so many industries, leaders need to reflect that diversity, listen to different viewpoints, and implement the ideas that blossom when people feel accepted and valued. Franchising is an industry of innovators, and innovation is often the results of adversity and challenges."

Dempsey's practice includes working with established franchise brands such as Visiting Angels, Remedy Intelligent Staffing, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, Wing Zone, Belfor Franchise Group, Patrice & Associates, as well as numerous emerging brands. She also counsels international clients, which involves master franchise relationships, intellectual property and managing trademark portfolios.

A graduate of Georgetown University and the Villanova University School of Law, Dempsey has more than 10 years of franchise and distribution law experience.

