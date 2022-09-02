Saxton and Stump's Thomas J. Kent, Jr., and Amanda Dempsey Recognize Franchise Clients on National Franchise Appreciation Day

Attorneys counsel franchisors and franchisees on all aspects of owning and operating franchise businesses

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to National Today, there are more than 1,500 franchises operating in the United States. Over the years, franchise attorneys Thomas J. Kent, Jr., and Amanda Dempsey, members of the Saxton & Stump Franchising, Licensing, and Distribution Group, have assisted numerous franchise brands with all aspects of owning and operating franchise businesses, including preparation and enforcement of franchise agreements, federal and state regulatory compliance, employment law issues, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, and intellectual property protection. On National Franchise Day, observed on Saturday, September 3, Kent and Dempsey would like to recognize the many franchisors and clients who have entrusted them with their businesses throughout the years.

Thomas J. Kent, Jr., Esq. advises emerging and middle-market franchise brands on franchise law, distribution, and brand development. He provides counsel to U.S. and international companies on state and federal compliance matters as well as the documentation, negotiation and enforcement of franchise agreements. Amanda D. Dempsey, Esq. concentrates her practice on the representation of emerging and middle-market franchise brands. She assists U.S. and international franchisors with all aspects of owning and operating franchise businesses, including the drafting and negotiation of franchise agreements, preparation and registration of franchise disclosure documents, regulatory compliance and dispute resolution.

"We want to thank each and every one of our clients who have made us an integral part of their franchise journeys," said Kent. "We represent franchise businesses in many diverse industries, including restaurants, hospitality, senior care and non-medical home care, beauty and wellness services, home services, and staffing and recruiting, among others. It is our privilege to help franchisors expand while entrusting us with the legal intricacies that entails. Our ultimate goal is to provide holistic, efficient, business-driven legal solutions to franchise brands to help them grow their businesses."

Dempsey added, "National Franchise Day was created to highlight local franchises in consumers' areas, many of which are small businesses owned by members of their community. It is a great opportunity to support franchisees that live and work in your neighborhoods."

"Hopefully, National Franchise Appreciation Day will also inspire entrepreneurs to learn more about the franchise business model and how it can kick-start the growth of a business," said Dempsey, who was recently named one of the most influential women in the franchise industry by Entrepreneur Magazine. "If you are a small business owner that is interested in expanding the footprint and reach of the services you provide to your customers, now is a great time to consider franchising."

"Investors and entrepreneurs are more interested than ever in pursuing their own business ventures," explained Kent. "Franchising can reduce the risk involved in starting a new business because a business model and support system is already in place to provide guidance. Franchisors can feel good about tapping into the stability of an established brand."

ABOUT SAXTON AND STUMP

The firm was named the fastest-growing law firm in Pennsylvania by The Legal Intelligencer, having added 53 professionals in 2021, including 22 attorneys. Overall, Saxton & Stump has grown to a team of more than 150 professionals, including 90 attorneys. In addition to its robust litigation and corporate groups, including the Franchising, Licensing, and Distribution Group that include Kent and Dempsey, the firm has recently added new services and established groups dedicated to criminal defense, environmental law, workplace safety and utilities. In addition to bolstering their infrastructure, they have also grown key existing practice areas such as healthcare, senior care, intellectual property, real estate, government affairs and trusts and estates. Saxton & Stump provides solutions for complex legal issues and partners with clients to create a roadmap for their success. The firm is committed to empowering clients by delivering five-star service and results-focused advice.

