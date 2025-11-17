Saxum Names Global Resilience and AI Expert Hart Brown as President, AI & Transformation

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saxum , the strategic consultancy and transformation partner for bedrock organizations, today announced that Hart Brown has joined the firm as President, AI & Transformation.

Brown's appointment signals Saxum’s continued evolution into a future-ready transformation consultancy. Post this Hart Brown joins Saxum as President, AI & Transformation.

A recognized global leader in AI strategy, foresight, and complex-systems transformation, Brown has spent more than two decades helping organizations navigate disruption and prepare for the future. His work has spanned more than 50 countries and has included guiding governments, Fortune 500 corporations, and critical infrastructure operators through moments of uncertainty, innovation, and change, including one of the largest bankruptcies in U.S. history, major events such as the World Cup and Olympics, and incidents of terrorism.

Before joining Saxum, Brown led international risk and intelligence practices focused on applying advanced analytics and human-centered AI to decision-making. He has served as an advisor to energy and financial systems, federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of State, Department of Defense, and Department of Justice, as well as global humanitarian organizations. A frequent media commentator and author of Future Forecasting: Mitigating Risk and Increasing Profit in a Chaotic World , Brown is also a contributor to executive programs on foresight and resilience worldwide.

At Saxum, Brown will partner with CEO Peter Farrell and the executive leadership team to drive the firm's transformation agenda: embedding intelligence and foresight into every aspect of its consulting practice. His appointment signals Saxum's continued evolution from a strategic communications firm into a future-ready transformation consultancy that helps organizations grow, adapt, and lead with ingenuity, integrity, and humanity.

"Hart's track record speaks for itself," said Peter Farrell, CEO of Saxum. "He's led at the intersection of innovation, risk, and human behavior, exactly where our clients need guidance most. His leadership strengthens our ability to help organizations anticipate, adapt, and accelerate real progress."

"Transformation is not a trend, it's the new operating condition," said Brown. "Saxum understands that the future will belong to organizations that combine human intelligence with artificial intelligence to solve meaningful problems. I'm honored to join a firm that treats that responsibility with such clarity and conviction."

Saxum will reveal additional details of its expanded brand and market positioning in January 2026, underscoring its commitment to help leaders across energy, infrastructure, healthcare, higher education, and public institutions transform for the future.

Hart Brown is an executive strategist, ethical hacker, and futurist recognized for his leadership in AI, risk, and organizational transformation. He has advised clients across six continents, supporting modernization and resilience programs for governments, financial systems, and Fortune 500 companies. Brown is the author of Future Forecasting: Mitigating Risk and Increasing Profit in a Chaotic World .

Saxum is a strategic consultancy and transformation partner for bedrock organizations. Backed by two decades of experience in strategy, communications, and technology, we help organizations lead through complexity and change. Saxum brings clarity, creativity, and catalytic energy to industries that serve citizens, community, and country. With ingenuity, integrity, and humanity at our core, we help visionary leaders grow, adapt, and lead in a world that won't wait.

