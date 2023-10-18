SAXX, Pudge Rodriguez Give Baseball Fans a Reason to Root for Balls During Championship Series

Ball-obsessed underwear brand establishes new 'Ballgorithm' statistic, offers free underwear for life to anyone that can accurately predict it

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strikeouts, homeruns, bench-clearing brawls. There's plenty to love about baseball. But what about the ne'er celebrated, always neglected balls? Without them, there would be no baseball. It's literally half the name.

That's why SAXX – big-time ball celebrators and purveyors of the best pouch underwear on the planet – is giving baseball fans a reason to root for balls during this year's championship series. 

This postseason, SAXX is giving fans the chance to win a life-changing load of underwear. Anyone who predicts the per-game Ballgorithmic average down to the third decimal place won’t just walk to first – they’ll walk away with it all. Submit your answer before each game begins at: SAXX.com/TheBallgorithm.
Introducing the Ballgorithm: a mathematical equation that combines several ball-related metrics to create a brand-new baseball statistic. SAXX collaborated with baseball analytics guru Eno Sarris to develop the ball-embracing, brain-bewildering calculation: 

(Balls + (2-0 Counts x 2)) + (Passed Balls2 + (Bases on Balls x 4))

= Ballgorithm

Pitches

SAXX is challenging fans to guess the Ballgorithm for each game of the final series – and anyone that precisely predicts the output down to the third decimal place for any one of the matchups will win SAXX underwear for life1.

For context, the Ballgorithm for the regular season was .589.

But the true beauty of the Ballgorithm goes beyond sheer numbers and nutty sabermetrics. The outcome will directly influence the well-being of man-balls everywhere.

SAXX will be multiplying the Ballgorithm from each game by 1,000 and donating that amount in dollars2 to the Testicular Cancer Foundation.

Visit SAXX.com/TheBallgorithm to learn more and enter.

"We care about ball comfort more than any other brand and we encourage men to never neglect their own," said Shawna Olsten, VP Brand, SAXX. "We're here to support balls on and off the field. With the Ballgorithm, we can do both by helping raise money for a great cause."

If the world's leading experts in ball care at SAXX weren't enough, the brand partnered with the catcher of the most balls in major league history, baseball Hall of Fame legend Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez.

"I'm excited to team up with such a quality brand like SAXX," said Rodriguez, "and I encourage everyone to join the fun as we kick off the Ballgorithm campaign. It benefits a great cause and some lucky fans could win SAXX underwear for life."

New creative for the campaign features Rodriguez and Sarris (in their underwear, of course) explaining the mechanics of the Ballgorithm. The video leaves viewers with a simple message: "Root for balls, win SAXX for life."

The content was produced by Quality Meats and will appear on SAXX's digital platforms during the championship series.

As the original pouch underwear brand, SAXX is famous for its patented (and aptly named) BallPark Pouch™. Scientifically engineered to hold one's balls in place, the hammock-shaped pouch is built into every pair of underwear, providing guys all-day comfort and chafe-free support.

About SAXX Underwear Co. Ltd.
SAXX's obsession with the comfort of manhood continues to revolutionize the men's underwear industry. SAXX underwear keeps guys comfortable, confident and ready for action in any situation, thanks in part to its BallPark Pouch™ − a patented 3D hammock-shaped pouch that keeps everything in place for chafe-free support. The brand is one of the fastest-growing men's underwear companies in North America and is poised for growth beyond the underwear market, as it incorporates this technology and others like DropTemp™, a cooling technology without the use of chemicals, into other categories such as activewear, sleepwear and swimwear. For more information, visit saxxunderwear.com or follow SAXX on social at @saxxunderwear. 

About Testicular Cancer Foundation
The Testicular Cancer Foundation is a national 501(c)3 with a mission to provide education, awareness, and support about Testicular Cancer – The most common cancer in males ages 15-35. For more information visit https://www.testicularcancer.org

