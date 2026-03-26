SAXX takes the ice, adds pro hockey player Max Domi to roster of elite athletes

"Performing at my best demands a lot – physically and mentally," said Max. "I'm always looking for ways to stay comfortable and locked in, whether I'm on the ice, in the gym or at home. SAXX is gear I can count on every day. It's built for performance but also fits my lifestyle, which is why this partnership made sense for me."

Max will be featured in SAXX campaigns and spotlight key underwear collections through Max's Picks, which include Vibe Xtra, Multi-Sport Mesh, Smooth Flex Light Compression and Essential Performance Mesh.

"SAXX was founded in Canada and hockey has always been a defining part of Canadian identity," said Tom Berry, CEO, SAXX. "As we continue to grow our Gamechangers platform, it was important for us to partner with an athlete who truly reflects where we come from. Max embodies the passion, resilience and confidence that define both the sport and our brand – and we're proud to welcome him to the SAXX family."

Max is featured in a suite of new creative assets that will appear across broadcast, digital and out-of-home mediums as well as in-store at SportChek locations across Canada. The 30-second hero spot is a high-energy, cinematic piece that follows Max from the ice to the locker room, where he reflects on what confidence means to him while underscoring his shared Canadian roots with SAXX.

As part of the partnership, SAXX will make a donation to The Max Domi Fund for type 1 diabetes in support of Breakthrough T1D Canada. Max launched the fund in 2019 to support youth living with the disease, advance mental health resources and improve access to life-saving technology.

About SAXX Underwear Co. Ltd.

SAXX's obsession with the comfort of manhood continues to revolutionize the men's underwear industry. SAXX underwear keeps guys comfortable, confident and ready for action in any situation. The brand is one of the fastest-growing men's underwear companies in North America and is poised for growth beyond the underwear market into other categories such as activewear, swimwear, and sleepwear.

SAXX is renowned for their game-changing technology. As the original pouch underwear innovators, they kick-started the men's underwear revolution with the BallPark Pouch® – a scientifically engineered, anatomically shaped pouch that secures everything in place for chafe-free comfort. SAXX's underwear innovations include:

BallPark Pouch®: The original men's pouch technology

DropTemp® Cooling Technology: Rapid cooling tech without chemicals

Stop Drop Technology™: A wicking structure that eliminates awkward moisture

No-RideUp Leg™: Keeps your underwear secure to your thigh and out of your groin

Three-D Fit®: A 9-panel construction innovation for a secure and comfortable fit

Flat Out Seams®: Super-soft, flat seams for zero chafe all day.

For more information, visit saxxunderwear.com or follow SAXX on social at @saxxunderwear.

Media Contact

Zeno Group for SAXX

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SOURCE SAXX