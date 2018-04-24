SAXX Underwear Launches Purpose-Driven Campaign Featuring Global Change-makers

SAXX kicks-off this new strategy with three inspirational men, who are working every single day to solve problems that can help save our planet. SAXX has made these men the forefront of their new campaign and is investing various resources to help support and propel these change-makers' inspirational missions.

"As a brand and a product, we equip men to tackle everyday challenges," stated Braden Hoeppner, SAXX Chief Marketing Officer. "Now it's time we not only support them physically, but we also inspire them to create the change they want to see in the world. In today's environment, can you imagine what impact we could have if more businesses dedicated marketing dollars to impacting positive change?"

The change-makers involved in the new SAXX purpose-driven marketing campaign, and who are featured in the brand's No Status Quo video, are:

Topher White, Rainforest Connection

Topher's mission is to stop illegal deforestation, which is the number one contributor to climate change. He has developed a way of turning old cell phones into listening devices, and is combining that with artificial intelligence and machines to detect sounds of loggers/poachers/animals. Using this bio-acoustic monitoring, his team is able to alert the authorities of illegal logging, and will be able to contribute statistics to the scientific community about animal populations.

Cesar Jung-Harada, Protei & Maker Bay

Coral reefs are dying before our eyes – and the systems we use to understand them need an update. Cesar's latest open-sourced innovation is ScoutBot: an ocean-mapping robot — made from inexpensive recycled products, like plastic bottles – that is paired with drone propellers, laser projectors and a GoPro to measure the ocean floor far better than a human ever could.

Dylan Jones, Coast Protein

The supply-chain of protein is ridden with pollution. Using crickets to source protein takes 13-times less land, 2000-times less water and produces 100-times less emissions than the same amount of protein from cows. Dylan is developing protein powders, bars and chocolates to help promote a cleaner form of protein in the world.

To learn more about the new campaign and how SAXX plans to support men looking to change the world, watch the No Status Quo video, go to the brand new saxxunderwear.com, or head over to their Instagram @saxxunderwear. #nostatusquo

About SAXX

SAXX revolutionized the underwear industry with the introduction of the BallPark Pouch™ - a patented product unlike anything else on the market. Thanks to breathable mesh panels, the tech feature prevents skin-against-skin friction and ensures chafe-free support. Today, SAXX continues its mission to become the world's best men's underwear brand by equipping the modern man to tackle today's challenges. SAXX has distinguished itself as a forward-thinking company striving for positive change through innovative design and partnerships that promote meaningful impact. As a result, the brand is one of the fastest growing men's underwear companies in North America. For more information, visit saxxunderwear.com.

