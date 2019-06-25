Say Aloha to Hawaiian Pizza at Pizza Inn

"The Hawaiian Pizza is one of our guests' favorite pizzas, so we are excited to feature it on the All Day Buffet," said Denise Pedini, executive vice president of marketing. "There's no better time to showcase this signature pizza than summer. It's light, refreshing and delicious, making it the perfect slice to enjoy on a hot summer day."

Pizza Inn is known nationwide for its exceptional pizza and friendly service. The popular pizza chain's original pizzas blend everyone's favorite ingredients to create distinctively unforgettable flavor combinations with homemade pizza crust that is made fresh daily. For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com .

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies more than 250 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com .

