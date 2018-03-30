Say Aloha To The Ski Slopes Of Hawai'i

"While you might not consider Hawaii your first ski destination, now's the time to consider new vacation possibilities," said Paul Carney, senior vice president with Wyndham Extra Holidays. "Making your base at Paniolo Greens for some late season snow skiing - or early season surfing - offers the best of all the amazing vacation opportunities on the Big Island. Plus skiing on Mauna Kea is free – you just need to figure out how to get to the top."

After a day on the icy slopes, Paniolo Greens Resort is just minutes away from the glistening white sand beaches of Hapuna State Park and the Kohala Coast. Ten of the most picturesque golf courses in the world are nearby, along with tropical restaurants, shopping centers, and beachfront bars for unwinding after a long day of skiing. The resort's central location is also great for day trips to the Waipio Valley, Volcano National Park, and the majestic wonders of Akaka Falls.

Just over an hour from the sometimes snowy summit of Mauna Kea, Paniolo Greens features spacious one- and two-bedroom tropical resort suites that comfortably sleep four to eight guests and range from 1,000 - 1,400 square feet. Each suite features one king bed, a queen sleeper sofa in the living area and one queen or two double beds in the guest room. You will appreciate the privacy of separate rooms, a full kitchen, TVs throughout, and the convenience of a washer/dryer in each suite. Plus, a lanai with a dining table and chairs, a separate living/dining area and complimentary Wi-Fi to keep you connected.

Unlike Aspen or Vail, there are no 4 star resorts, or fancy ski lifts on the volcano, according to the feature "Let It Snow! Snowboarding and Skiing on Mauna Kea" from Hawaii.com. In order to get to the summit, you'll need a four-wheel drive vehicle and an additional driver to pick you up at the bottom of the run and drive you back to the top. There are no ski rentals either, so bring your own snowboard or skis. Best leave your fancy gear at home, however, because there's a good chance your ski run will go from snow to lava rock quite abruptly.

Before you head up, it's best to check out the Mauna Kea forecast by the Hawaii Institute for Astronomy to get current weather conditions on the summit. Late January through March is usually the best time to visit Mauna Kea if you want to try snowboarding or skiing. Mauna Kea is sacred and culturally significant to the Hawaiian people and should be treated with respect.

Enter the "Don't Quit Your Daydream" Sweepstakes for a chance to win $100,000

For the first time in its history, Wyndham Vacation Ownership introduced a $100,000 grand prize to offer people a chance to make their dreams a reality. Eligible participants can enter online at ExtraHolidays.com/Sweeps.

View Official Rules for complete entry details. Open to residents of the U.S., Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, 21 years or older. The full Sweepstakes period begins January 1, 2018, and ends December 31, 2018. Verifiable retail value of prizes ranges from $534.00-$100,000 USD. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received. No purchase necessary. A purchase will not improve your odds of winning. Certain methods of entry are not available in all states. Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc., WorldMark by Wyndham, Shell Vacations, LLC., and Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham, Inc., 6277 Sea Harbor Dr., Orlando, FL 32821

