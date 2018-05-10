Say Chardon-hey to Nation's First Self-Guided Tasting Experience App

For anyone looking to go wine tasting throughout Seattle or Woodinville, the Savor Seattle app is a must download. For $59.99, users receive $50 in Lyft credits valid for both new and existing Lyft customers, and wine tastings at 10 different locations of their choice along with special offers from winery partners, making the app a comprehensive companion to try the region's cabernet sauvignons, chardonnays and more for an incredible price!

Using the app is simple. Download the Savor Seattle app through the app store and purchase the Seattle Wine Passport. The user's Lyft account will be credited with $501, and the Savor Seattle app will upload wine tastings at 10 different locations (of the user's choosing). All 10 locations do not need to be selected at once – the user can choose all 10 or select as they go, adding and deleting locations at will.

Once a location is selected through the app and the guest is at the winery, he or she will select it through the app to redeem the tasting, enter the code 'WINE' and show his or her phone to the tasting room attendant to receive a wine tasting flight. The app also automatically filters and suggests nearby wineries based on location, so users can curate their own experience with the simple push of a button. Future updates will allow users to filter tasting rooms by features such as dog-friendly, patios, and more.

"With more than 12 years of experience in the food touring business and plenty of research on how people – and especially millennials – now prefer to travel and experience cities, we knew we had to meet our audience where they were – right at their fingertips," said Savor Seattle CEO and Founder Angela Shen. "With the Savor Seattle app, locals and tourists can go at their own pace, visiting as many tasting rooms as they wish without constraint. A wine hopping weekend in Woodinville and around Seattle can be hard to coordinate, and with Lyft as your hip designated driver we hope to introduce more people to the Puget Sound's amazing wine scene!"

Savor Seattle's exclusive winery partners include:

Alexandria Nicole

Basel Cellars

Charles Smith

Chateau Ste. Michelle

Cloudlift Cellars

Columbia Winery

Cougar Crest Winery

DeLille Carriage House

Fidelitas

Full Pull

J Bookwalter

Market Vineyards

Martedi Winery

Novelty Hill Januik

Obelisco Winery

Patterson Cellars

Sous Sol

Sparkman Cellars

Structure Cellars

Tertulia Cellars

Tsillan Cellars

Warr-King Wines

White Heron

Wilridge Winery/Sky River

Woodhouse Wine Estates

The Seattle Wine Passport within the Savor Seattle app is valid one year from date of purchase, so locals and visitors can save their wine tastings for future excursions. For more information or to download the app, visit http://www.savorseattletours.com/tastingpassports.

About Savor Seattle

Founded in 2006 by food industry veteran Angela Shen, Savor Seattle is the Northwest's go-to food tour company. Partnering with more than 40 food establishments, the company's exclusive partnerships provide locals and visitors an insider's look at some of Seattle's best restaurants and hot spots. Offerings include food tours, food and drink tours, culinary getaways, private tours, and the new Savor Seattle app with tasting passports. For more information, visit www.savorseattletours.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

1 Lyft credits are available in five $10 ride credits and enable guests to travel to and from Woodinville, and between tasting rooms. Credits are valid for up to a year following date of purchase of the Seattle Wine Passport.

