Say Cheese! Old El Paso® Announces Search for America's Cheesiest Family

Whether it is a family who puts cheese on almost everything or one that is made of self-proclaimed cheese heads from the North, entrants are encouraged to creatively answer the question of what makes them America's Cheesiest Family through a photo submission. Those who submit will have the chance to win a variety of prizes, varying from electronics to sporting tickets to a family trip for four. All valid submissions must include some form of cheese in the photo.

"Old El Paso Cheese believes every family is a cheesy family at heart. This contest came about to celebrate the people we share our meals with and how we can add to the enjoyment with our new line of shredded cheese," said Katie Egan, director of marketing, Old El Paso Cheese. "We're so excited to expand this well-known brand into the dairy aisle and provide consumers with one more way to make entertaining and every taco night a success."

How to Enter for a Chance to Win

From February 27 through Cinco de Mayo, interested families can submit a family photo that creatively incorporates cheese at www.CheesiestFamily.com for the chance to win weekly prizes such as tablets, a television, sporting tickets and more.

The grand prize winner will receive a four-day/three-night trip for four to Yellowstone National Park, which includes round-trip economy class air transportation, an SUV car rental, accommodations at the Lake Yellowstone Hotel & Cabins and a private tour of the area.

Winners will be randomly selected throughout the first nine weeks of the contest, and the grand prize winner will be selected by a panel of judges looking for the most creative and original photo that captures what is means to be America's Cheesiest Family.

For full prize details and the contest terms and conditions, visit www.CheesiestFamily.com.

About Old El Paso Shredded Cheese

Old El Paso's new shredded cheese comes in six popular flavor options and can be found in retailers nationwide. Flavors include: Finely Shredded Cheddar, Mexican 4-Cheese, Mexican Taco Blend, Monterrey Jack, 3-Pepper Blend and Quesadilla. Old El Paso cheese adds to their current portfolio of taco shells, tortillas, seasonings, dinner kits and sauces.

About Old El Paso

For nearly a century, Old El Paso® has inspired consumers to bring fun and flavorful Mexican food to their dinner tables. A market leader worldwide, Old El Paso spices up meal planning with popular products that include dinner kits, taco shells, seasonings and a complete line of Mexican meal components. For more information, visit www.oldelpaso.com.

