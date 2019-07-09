Say Cheese Wins Papa John's 2019 Franchise of the Year

MOBILE, Ala., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Say Cheese, owner of 11 Papa John's Pizza restaurants in Mobile & Baldwin Counties, and Owner/Operator, Chris Rivers, were recently named 2019 Papa John's Franchise of the Year at the company's annual Operators Conference in Nashville, TN.

With over 5,000 restaurants worldwide, franchisees are nominated from each of four regions; Rivers' locally owned & operated group was nominated to represent the Southeast Region, and was honored at the Awards Dinner with a $20,000 check & a crystal replica of a Papa John's restaurant.

Accepting the award, Rivers' credited Operating Supervisors, Jason Fresh & Elliott Washington for their contribution & expressed his appreciation for the admirable performance of the managers & team members this past year. Joining Rivers & team in accepting the award was Chris' father, Danny Rivers, who operates a Papa John's franchise in Texas & Louisiana and for whom Chris credits, "I will always be grateful for him teaching me to listen to your inner voice, always do the right thing, and have the courage to fail....and, get back up."

While attending the conference, Rivers & team had an opportunity to welcome Shaquille O'Neal to Papa John's as a Board Member, Franchisee & Brand Ambassador. "We're thrilled to have won the award, and I can't think of a better way to celebrate than by welcoming Shaq to the Papa John's team," said Rivers. "Wow! Shaq's size 22's are some big shoes to fill, and we can't wait; it's going to be an exciting year for Papa John's."

Say Cheese currently operates 11 restaurants in Mobile & Baldwin Counties, and is opening a 12th Papa John's in Robertsdale, AL this summer.

