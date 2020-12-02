Say Goodbye to 2020 and Relax In Paradise With The Habit Burger Grill's Charburgers and Chill Sweepstakes

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based restaurant company The Habit Burger Grill is excited to announce their Charburgers and Chill vacation sweepstakes! One lucky Habit fan and their guest will get to escape the 2020 blues for six days and five nights in 2021 with a trip for two to an all inclusive luxury beach resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic! All you have to do for a chance to win is to download and register on The Habit Mobile App for an entry by December 31, 2020.

"2020 has been a very stressful year on everyone and we could all use some rest and relaxation," said Brandon LaChance, Vice President of Digital Marketing at The Habit Burger Grill. "We are thrilled to provide this opportunity for a lucky Habit fan to win the dream vacation they deserve and enjoy 2021 in style!"

The Habit Burger Grill is California's best-kept secret, as it was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" The Habit's open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade Ahi tuna and USDA Choice tri-tip steak. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This exciting Charburgers and Chill Sweepstakes is a continuation of The Habit Burger Grill's quest to 1 million mobile app downloads by December 16th, 2020. Once the 1 million download goal is met, The Habit will be giving away 1 million free Charburgers with cheese to all registered users!

Since the app's inception in 2019, fans have been able to virtually experience The Habit's renown service and exceptional hospitality, with its user-friendly interface and unparalleled level of convenience. This commitment to bringing guests the best experience digitally has led to an explosive growth for The Habit Mobile App, which will be introducing even more innovative capabilities in the beginning of the new year. The Habit Mobile App is available for download through Apple or Google Play.

Connect with The Habit Burger Grill on social media at facebook.com/habitburger , instagram.com/habitburgergrill , twitter.com/habitburger , and youtube.com/habittube .

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. The Charburgers and Chill Sweepstakes (the "Promotion") begins at 12:00:01 PM Pacific Time ("PT") on December 2, 2020 and ends at 12:00:00 PM PT on December 31,2020 (the "Promotion Period"). The Promotion contains a game of chance("Sweepstakes"). The computer clock of the Sponsor (defined below) is the official time-keeping device in the Promotion.The Promotion is open only to legal residents of the States of Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho,Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina Utah, Virginia, Washington, and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, who are 18 years of age or older as of date of entry.Limit of one (1) Sweepstakes Entry per person, per email address, throughout the Promotion Period.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade Ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh-cut salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit Burger Grill was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines. The first Habit Burger Grill opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 275 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as nine international locations, eight in China and one in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

SOURCE The Habit Burger Grill

Related Links

https://www.habitburger.com

