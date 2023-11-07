Say Goodbye to Boring Holiday Parties: Start a New Tradition with 'Yule Never Guess,' the Ultimate Christmas Trivia Game Taking America by Storm

News provided by

Decdienamix

07 Nov, 2023, 08:43 ET

PHOENIX, Ariz., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, say farewell to the same old Christmas games and embrace a new festive tradition with "Yule Never Guess," now available on Amazon.com on the Yule Never Guess product listing. This isn't your mom's Christmas trivia game. They've painstakingly researched, crafted and curated the most challenging and fun Christmas trivia game ever conceived. It's also healthy, low calorie and comes with a handy bow for that last minute gift or in case you run out wrap. Say goodbye to Christmas boredom and hello to hours of entertainment; perfect for bringing the whole family together.

Continue Reading
Yule Never Guess Ultimate Christmas Trivia
Yule Never Guess Ultimate Christmas Trivia
Yule Never Guess Question Cards
Yule Never Guess Question Cards

Created by Decdienamix, "Yule Never Guess" is 110 cards written with a mix of wit, challenge and holiday spirit, making it the most engaging Christmas trivia game on the market. It's not only super fun and simple to play, but it's also designed to be a new family tradition that includes everyone, from the youngest elves to the wisest of white-bearded grandpas.

Each card has a question and answer on one side and a QR Code on the other. Unlike the other trivia games, "Yule Never Guess" backs up each answer. Don't believe the answer or want to know more? Just scan the code with your phone and you'll be taken to a wiki page or website that lays out the evidence.

Game Categories
Each of the six categories (Entertainment, History, Movies, Music, Stories and Traditions) is filled with carefully researched content that promises to challenge and delight. "Yule Never Guess" is not just a game; it's a way to cure Christmas boredom, bring family and friends together and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Pricing
Priced at $29.95, with $5 off promo codes on their Facebook and Instagram pages, "Yule Never Guess" is an affordable way to enhance your holiday festivities. It's an excellent choice for office parties, a fantastic stocking stuffer, the perfect Advent calendar gift and certainly better than a lump of coal.

For more information about "Yule Never Guess," visit us online at yuleneverguess.com

About Decdienamix
Based in Scottsdale, AZ, Decdienamix was established to create innovative and engaging entertainment experiences. "Yule Never Guess" is the first gem in their collection, born from the imaginative mind of Doron Krinetz, the company's founder.

Doron's vision for "Yule Never Guess" was sparked years ago during a Christmas Eve gathering that brought family and friends together for a homemade game of Christmas trivia. The joy and bonding experienced during that game ignited a passion in Doron to recreate and share that feeling with the world. He set out to design a game that encapsulated the essence of family, fun and the festive spirit of the season.

"Yule Never Guess" — A New Christmas Tradition!

Contact: Doron Krinetz                                                        
Phone: (480) 332-9878
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Decdienamix

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.