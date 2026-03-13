Say Goodbye to Clutter and Hassle: VEVOR Four-Piece Set Transforms Your Garage

HOUSTON, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity (LIRA) from the Remodeling Futures Program at the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University, year‑over‑year spending on home renovation and repair is projected to rise 2.4% in early 2026.

VEVOR’s retractable air hose reel VEVOR’s electric car jack VEVOR’s impact socket set

In response to this growing market, VEVOR is launching a four-piece garage upgrade set designed for automotive DIY enthusiasts. This spring, homeowners can enhance their garages with a solution that combines convenience, efficiency, and durability. The set includes a retractable air hose reel, electric hydraulic floor jack, impact socket set, and 450-piece mechanical tool kit, delivering professional-grade performance at an accessible price—turning any garage into the workshop of your dreams.

Clear the Clutter: Make Your Garage Work for You

"I used to dread using my air tools—the hose would tangle, get underfoot, and I'd almost trip on it every time," says one Houston-based mechanic enthusiast.

VEVOR's retractable air hose reel solves that problem. Pull the hose to the length you need—it locks in place automatically. When you're done, a quick tug lets it retract smoothly, snapping neatly back into place. No more tangles, no more tripping hazards. The hose stays flexible in any weather and powers most pneumatic tools with ease.

The 180° rotating mount lets you install it on the ceiling, wall, or floor, freeing up valuable workspace. Smooth-glide rollers protect the hose from wear and tear, keeping it reliable for years. Suddenly, your garage feels bigger, cleaner, and more functional.

Lift with Ease: Electric Car Jack

Working under a car is often the hardest part of any repair. Manual jacks are slow, awkward, and physically draining.

VEVOR's electric car jack makes it effortless. Plug it into your car's 12V outlet, press a button, and watch your SUV, sedan, or light truck lift safely in minutes. With a maximum lifting capacity of 5 tons, it handles most vehicles in your garage with ease，transforming a once strenuous job into a push-button task. The jack stops automatically at the right height, so you can work under the car confidently.

It also integrates an electric impact wrench and tire inflator, so you can remove lug nuts in seconds and top off tires right away. One user shared: "Changing a tire used to take half an hour—now it's done in minutes, and I barely break a sweat."

Heavy-Duty Disassembly: Impact Socket Set

Rusty or stubborn bolts can turn any project into a headache. Ordinary sockets slip or break, wasting time and effort.

VEVOR's impact socket set is built to handle high-torque jobs. Premium CR-V alloy steel and a six-point design grip bolts securely, so even the toughest fasteners come loose without slipping. Multiple socket sizes and extension bars make it easy to reach deep or awkward bolts. "Stubborn bolts no longer slow me down—these sockets make every repair feel smooth and easy." Commented one user.

The Ultimate Support: 450-Piece Mechanical Tool Kit

From delicate interior work to heavy-duty repairs, this kit has it all: sockets, wrenches, screwdrivers, hex keys, and more. Every tool has its own spot in a clearly organized case—no more digging through messy drawers. Durable, rust-resistant materials make sure your tools last, while the smart organization keeps you working efficiently and stress-free.

From tangled hoses to exhausting lifts, slipping sockets to scattered tools—VEVOR's four-piece set solves every pain point. This spring, watch hoses retract automatically, cars lift with ease, sockets grip perfectly, and tools stay neatly organized. Your garage is no longer just storage—it's an efficient, safe, professional-grade workspace.

Ready to experience it yourself? Visit the VEVOR global flagship store in Houston to see the tools in action, or shop online at vevor.com or search "VEVOR" on Amazon. Turn your garage from a cluttered space into the ultimate dream workshop.

About VEVOR

VEVOR is a home improvement brand that empowers Home Creators to upgrade spaces with pro-level products at exceptional value. From backyard makeovers to apartment innovations, we deliver superior performance through practical technological innovation that combines purposeful technology with the hands-on joy of creation.

Today, VEVOR operates in over 50 countries, supported by a network of 200+ global warehouses and a catalog of more than 15,000 products spanning tools, outdoor equipment, and home improvement solutions. VEVOR has supported over 30 million Home Creators worldwide, bringing performance, inspiration, and value to their home improvement projects.

For more information, visit www.vevor.com or search "vevor" on Amazon.

Contact: Qi Feng [email protected]

SOURCE Vevor