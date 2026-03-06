Say Goodbye to Expensive Subscriptions, Hello to 4K: the All-in-One XbotGo Falcon AI Sports Camera Now Available for Global Public Sale

The Professional-Grade Auto-Tracking Camera Designed for Sports Families, Coaches, and Young Athletes – No Subscription Required for Core Features

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XbotGo today announced the global public launch of its flagship Falcon AI sports camera, available for immediate purchase exclusively at xbotgo.com. Starting at $699, Falcon is purpose-built to transform how sports families capture 10+ Sports, putting professional-grade 4K intelligent auto-tracking within everyone's reach.

XbotGo Falcon Now Available

Falcon was born from a simple yet powerful observation: every sports family deserves a personal "AI videographer." For too long, parents have struggled to juggle cheering and filming, ending up with shaky footage and missed moments. Meanwhile, expensive club cameras with costly annual subscriptions have put professional-level recording out of reach for most families.

Falcon arrives to end this dilemma.

Core Advantages:

No Subscription for Core Recording & Tracking: Pay once, own it forever. Falcon requires no subscription fees for its essential features—4K video recording, intelligent auto-tracking, Zone Mapping, Auto Zoom, and Free Live streaming and more features.

Exclusive Features: Powered by a pioneering Dual-Camera System (Sony IMX678 with 1/1.8" Sensor), and a powerful 6-TOPS AI Processor, Falcon delivers True 4K Clarity Video Recording and intelligent capture modes that automatically follow the action—no operator needed.

Superior Experience: From IPX5 Rain Resistance and 30-Second Instant Setup to free multi-platform live streaming with RTMP support, plus Gourd-to-Sky 160° tilt and 360° panoramic tracking, Falcon exceeds expectations at every turn.

Rock-Solid Hardware: A 9600mAh long-life battery (up to 4.5 hours), 20GB free cloud storage, support for external storage up to 1TB, and a built-in digital screen make Falcon a reliable, all-day sideline companion.

Falcon doesn't just record goals; it helps families easily capture and share their child's growth and achievements—whether for tryouts, college recruiting, or building a treasured family memory bank.

"Parents have waited long enough for technology that lets them enjoy the game instead of filming it," said Dr. David Tan, Founder & CEO of XbotGo and a dedicated "soccer dad" himself. "Falcon gives every family its own pro-level AI camera at a price that finally makes sense. No subscriptions for core features, no compromises—just crystal-clear 4K footage so you can focus on what matters most: your kids on the field."

Falcon previously set records on Kickstarter, raising over $2.5 million from more than 5,000 backers, and earned praise at CES 2026 as "the most professional sports tracking camera that doesn't require a subscription" (Mashable).

Availability

The Falcon AI sports camera (Standard Edition) is priced at $699 and includes the Falcon camera and essential accessories. The Elite Pack, featuring the Falcon camera and the highly acclaimed NT4 Tripod, is available for $849. Both are shipping globally starting today and can be purchased directly from the XbotGo website: xbotgo.com.

About XbotGo

XbotGo is the consumer AI brand of Blink Tech, Inc., founded by Dr. David Tan—a computer vision expert, hardware innovator, and passionate soccer dad. Driven by the belief that everyone should be able to capture and relive their best sports moments, XbotGo makes pro-level videography easy and accessible for all. With a core team of graduates from globally renowned institutions and veterans from leading tech companies, XbotGo operates in Silicon Valley, Texas, Beijing, Shenzhen, and Suzhou, leveraging global R&D and supply chain advantages to drive innovation worldwide.

SOURCE XbotGo