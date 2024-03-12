Say Goodbye to Marketing Agencies: AI-Powered Hookle Democratizes Social Media Marketing

HELSINKI, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After extensive development in collaboration with its users across more than 130 countries, Hookle launches a refined AI-powered social media marketing tool for small businesses. With its pioneering social media assistant, "Hookle AIDE," and advanced AI capabilities, the Finland-based tech company is poised to transform the way entrepreneurs approach social media marketing.

Hookle Democratize Social Media Marketing Globally For Small Businesses

Hookle AIDE's AI-based post suggestions, fully customized for each user based on their profile, are the latest feature keeping the firm at the cutting edge of social media management technology. Connecting with all the major social platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, X, and more, Hookle lets its users manage all their socials in one place. With its automated post writing and image selection, social calendar and scheduling, performance tracking, and easy-to-understand social media analytics, Hookle provides all the social media marketing tools that a small business needs in one simple app.

Unlocking Success with AI

At the core of Hookle's offering is its AI-powered autonomous solution designed to streamline social marketing. By leveraging AI and Hookle's patented analytics technology, the app analyzes user data and preferences to generate personalized marketing strategies, eliminating the need for multiple tools or manual input. Understanding small businesses don't need fancy or complex social media tools but simplicity in managing marketing, Hookle developed an intuitive, user-friendly platform.

"As the social media landscape continues to evolve, our users need innovative solutions that simplify the social media marketing process," says Tero Seppala, CEO of Hookle. "With Hookle, we're democratizing social media, providing entrepreneurs and small businesses with the tools they need to succeed in today's digital marketplace."

Embracing the Future

Looking ahead, Hookle remains committed to driving growth and success for small businesses worldwide. In addition to expanding its offerings and integrating additional AI features, Hookle is gearing up to introduce solutions for paid advertising directly through its platform on various social platforms. This expansion will provide small businesses with a comprehensive solution for managing both organic and paid social campaigns, further enhancing their online presence and driving business growth.

About Hookle

Hookle is the leading provider of AI-powered social media marketing solutions for small businesses. With its innovative platform and user-centric approach, Hookle is dedicated to helping small businesses succeed in today's competitive market. For more information, please visit www.hookle.net.

