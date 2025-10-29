Say Hello to Arlo, the Fast and Fun New AI App from Mimeo Photos That Redefines How Photo Books Are Made

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimeo Photos, a leader in premium photo products, today announced the beta release of Arlo: AI Print Studio, a groundbreaking app that leverages artificial intelligence to enhance the joy of creating photo books.

Available now on the web, in the Mac App Store, and in the iOS App Store, Arlo transforms the traditional photo book-making experience into an intuitive, conversational adventure that's fast, fun, and easy to use.

Create a layflat, hardcover, or softcover photo book using Arlo. It's easy, fast, and fun to get started. Just choose your book format, upload your photos, and let the Arlo magic happen. Arlo analyzes faces, places, and spaces within your photos, and then beautifully lays them out in your photo book. Use the chat panel to ask Arlo to make changes to your book - anything from adding story-driven captions to changing all your images to black and white to focusing on sunsets instead of seascapes. Explore what Arlo can do today.

Arlo solves the most common challenges of creating a photo book. Users overwhelmed by sorting their photos, choosing layouts, and writing captions that capture their experiences can now complete what once took hours, days, or even weeks in just minutes.

"We took all of the hard parts of making a photo book—organizing your photos, writing captions, and telling great stories—and made them easy," said Ethan Miller, VP of Product for Mimeo Photos. "As someone who has spent a decade working on photo books and shaping how people make them, the joy is truly back—and in ways we never could have previously imagined."

Arlo analyzes your photos, curates your best shots, identifies key locations and moments, writes fun and friendly text, and creates compelling layouts that are sequenced to perfectly tell your story. But best of all, users can refine everything through simple conversation—just tell Arlo what you want in natural language, and Arlo will deliver—every time.

"Storytelling has always been at the heart of how we share our experiences," said Jim Simpson, General Manager of Mimeo Photos. "Arlo builds on that tradition with thoughtful technology designed to make creativity feel natural and effortless. It gives anyone the ability to shape their memories into beautifully designed books in just minutes."

Key features of Arlo:

Smart Image Curation: Selects the best shots and removes duplicates.

Selects the best shots and removes duplicates. Storytelling Engine: Groups photos into flowing, narrative-driven sequences.

Groups photos into flowing, narrative-driven sequences. Intelligent Layouts: Creates balanced, visually striking spreads.

Creates balanced, visually striking spreads. Interactive Chat Panel: Update and customize your book through conversation.

Update and customize your book through conversation. Seamless Availability: Your projects are saved in the cloud, so you can work on all your Arlo projects on the web, in the Mac app, or the iOS app.

Your projects are saved in the cloud, so you can work on all your Arlo projects on the web, in the Mac app, or the iOS app. Full Format Selection: Create in every Mimeo Photos book style—layflat, hardcover, and softcover – in all available sizes.

Start using Arlo today for the most fun photo book creation experience you've ever had. Now available in beta on the web, Mac App Store, and iOS App Store. Learn more at ArloPrint.com.

About Mimeo Photos

Mimeo Photos turns your most joyous and meaningful moments into premium photo products you can touch, hold, or hang. Mimeo Photos enables everyone across the globe to create premium-quality photo books, wall and tabletop decor, cards, calendars, photo prints, and more through a wide variety of customizable themes, layouts, and sizes from any device. Mimeo Photos users have the flexibility to create directly online through its cloud-based web application or within the Apple ecosystem. As Apple's long-time print partner, Mimeo Photos has elevated this core offering to ensure that the creative and design needs are met for all customers in any region. To learn more, visit MimeoPhotos.com and follow on social media @mimeophotos.

