Say Hello to Chatly: TMG Worldwide and WeChatify Relaunch as an All-in-One Suite for WeChat Management

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TMG Worldwide, a SaaS company that is redefining how global brands do business on WeChat, today announced its official rebrand to Chatly. The comprehensive rebrand signifies a repositioning of the company's focus as the core SaaS product, WeChatify, has been completely redesigned, expanding beyond marketing to enable end-to-end management of a brand's entire WeChat strategy including marketing, service, sales, and commerce.

While still retaining many of its original features, the newest version of the Chatly software offers a reimagined user experience featuring a new easy-to-use interface and modular components built for enterprise-scale activations.

"TMG Worldwide and WeChatify have seen tremendous growth over the past two years and we felt that we had outgrown our previous brand. We are proud to be ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving industry, and we needed a new brand identity which could represent where we are heading," said Co-Founder, Jeff Fish.

Over the past several years, thousands of brands around the world have pivoted to China as their number one growth opportunity. With over 1 billion monthly active users and a myriad of features, WeChat has become a core customer engagement hub for all brands doing business in China or catering to the global Chinese traveler.

The new Chatly platform reflects WeChat's expanding functionality and evolving user behavior with four core products: the original Chatly Marketing, plus the new Chatly Service, Chatly Sales, and Chatly Commerce, which can be used as standalone solutions or as an all-in-one suite.

Key features of the new platform include:

360 view of the customer and how they interact with your brand on WeChat

Integration with any modern CRM, customer service, or e-commerce platform

Enterprise cloud infrastructure allowing users to scale up quickly

As part of the rebrand, Chatly is excited to announce Lauren Hallanan, a recognized thought leader in the China marketing industry, will be joining the company as Head of Marketing. Due to its unique solutions and high-profile clientele, Chatly has already organically established a strong presence in the industry and Lauren's appointment marks a commitment to further growth and development.

"Lauren will help Chatly effectively convey the business issues we solve, nurture relationships with prospective clients and communicate our success stories as well as the value we deliver," Fish expressed.

About:

Chatly's enterprise SaaS product is an all-in-one suite for WeChat engagement enabling end-to-end management of a brand's entire WeChat strategy including marketing, service, sales, and commerce.

Chatly is used by some of the top brands in the luxury, retail, financial services, tourism industries including Shiseido, MGM Resorts, Cirque du Soleil, TD Ameritrade, WeWork, and more.

Chatly is headquartered in New York City with offices in Guangzhou, Shanghai, and India.

