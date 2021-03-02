Say Hello to Grummies®: Real Superfood Gummies Without the Fake Stuff

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finally, we can say goodbye to pretending to enjoy being healthy if it doesn't taste very good. Launching today, Grummies® is on a mission to get people to eat their vitamins (or superfoods in this case) by any means necessary, including wildly delicious flavors. Founded by Nick Michlewicz and Colin Darretta, Grummies is the first real gummy brand: made with REAL ingredients, REAL superfoods, and REAL certifications - hence the extra 'R.'

Grummies is the first real gummy brand: made with REAL ingredients, REAL superfoods, and REAL certifications

While actively participating in holistic lifestyles, Nick and Colin were all too familiar with the unpleasant taste of the countless superfoods, vitamins, and powders that they were eating. They wanted to create nutritious superfoods that were not just good for you but tasted delicious too. Agreeing that they love eating gummies but most 'healthy' gummy vitamins on the market were actually full of "fake" artificial ingredients, they put together a team of the best scientific minds to produce a clean superfood gummy that replaces processed chemicals with real ingredients.

Grummies spent two years re-engineering the delicious gummy form factor that is the fastest-growing category in supplements. They packed their vegan gummies with potent superfoods and real certifications like USDA Organic and IGEN Non-GMO Tested, while removing "fake" processed ingredients like corn and glucose syrup, sugar-free chemical sweeteners, artificial colors, and more. The result is a gummy that tastes better than everything that's come before it, while actually being healthy.

Grummies' Non-GMO and certified Vegan gummies utilize essential superfoods as the active ingredient and contain only 3g of organic sugar per serving, while using organic tapioca syrup, organic cane sugar, and organic flavorings and oils. They have no soy, peanuts or tree nuts, gelatin, dairy, or artificial sweeteners. This premier line of real ingredients gummies is debuting with four superfood favorites:

Ashwagandha Grummies are brand new to the market and provide an incredibly delectable flavor for a notoriously bitter but powerful superfood. Ashwagandha is perfect for taking in the evening and supports long-term calm, stress reduction, and hormonal balance.

are brand new to the market and provide an incredibly delectable flavor for a notoriously bitter but powerful superfood. Ashwagandha is perfect for taking in the evening and supports long-term calm, stress reduction, and hormonal balance. USDA Organic Elderberry Grummies contain 3x the amount of elderberry extract than other elderberry products. Elderberry extract helps support immune health and resilience.

contain 3x the amount of elderberry extract than other elderberry products. Elderberry extract helps support immune health and resilience. USDA Organic Apple Cider Vinegar Grummies are made with "the mother." That means they have all the enzymes and proteins that make ACV so beneficial, such as supporting detox, weight management, gut health, and digestion.

are made with "the mother." That means they have all the enzymes and proteins that make ACV so beneficial, such as supporting detox, weight management, gut health, and digestion. Turmeric Grummies contain Sabsinsa's legendary Curcumin C3 Complex, which supports the body's anti-inflammatory efforts, joint relief, and longevity.

"Growing up, my herbalist and pharmacist mother raised me on natural superfoods, whether I like it or not. She fed me strange concoctions ranging from smoothies with chlorella and adaptogens to peanut butter sandwiches stuffed with garlic when I was sick. It felt like torture to a 7-year-old! It wasn't until I became an adult that I committed to a holistic diet, after seeing the enormous benefits it had on my father when he battled cancer," says Nick Michlewicz, Co-Founder of Grummies. "When I met Colin, he was drained from the financial world and had begun to invest in his wellness journey. We bonded over our experiences and came together to develop Grummies, to make it easier for today's consumers to really want to improve their health routines with delicious superfoods."

"The wellness industry is here to stay, but many people have no interest in taking the same old pills and powders of yesteryear. We set out to empower consumers to educate themselves on what is going in their bodies. Grummies are packed with pure and real superfoods that taste like clean candy, without any of those hard to pronounce artificial ingredients," says Colin Darretta, Co-Founder of Grummies. "Our goal is to provide a simple solution to getting a daily dose of superfoods in a way that maximizes the health benefits without compromising taste."

Grummies products are available online at eatyourgrummies.com and can be purchased in single bottles ($20/$22) or two-bottle bundle packs ($36/$40). Start a healthy habit and eat your Grummies!

About Grummies

Founders Nick Michlewicz and Colin Darretta created Grummies to get more people to fall in love with superfoods by making them delicious while keeping their natural power. They realized that gummies are a fantastic form factor that people actually want to use but that most gummies are full of chemicals you can't pronounce that are terrible for you. Working with some of the top scientific minds, Nick and Colin found a way to replace harmful toxins in gummies with healthy ingredients while providing exceptional taste. Grummies is a premium line of delicious non-GMO, Vegan, and organically sweetened superfood gummies made with REAL ingredients, REAL superfoods, and REAL certifications - hence the extra 'R'. With only 3g of organic sugar, the brand has transformed four ancient superfoods into a daily gummy that tastes like modern candy - Ashwagandha, Elderberry, Apple Cider Vinegar, and Turmeric. Learn more about Grummies, visit eatyourgrummies.com or visit @Grummies on Instagram and Facebook .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Gabby Nahle / Carissa Izquierdo

213.225.4409

[email protected]

www.startrco.com

SOURCE Grummies