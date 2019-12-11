Say Hello to HealCo, an Evolved Healtor

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's been a record year for the technology startup that simplifies medical office timesharing. Since its inception in early 2019, Healtor has introduced over 1,000 high value providers to new communities with physician shortages, announced free rent processing and contract management, and monetized underutilized medical office spaces so that physicians can share overhead expenses.

With so much momentum, all signs point to the newly rebranded HealCo remaining a powerful engine of change in healthcare status quo this coming year. So, what can you as a provider, hospital executive, medical office owner or operator, real estate agent, industry expert, or eager onlooker, expect from your medical office timeshare marketplace in this coming year?

Change, growth, and ambition. (Oh, and an awesome new website.)

The healthcare industry has evolved more in the past five years than it has in decades. Value-based care is becoming a new normal—and, according to United Health , physicians that are considered "high-value" can save the United States Medicare system $286 billion dollars between 2020 and 2029. In other words, for the first time ever, providers are being incentivized to keep patients out of the hospital.

Compliance is also being prioritized across the industry; those who don't fall in line will pay. Literally. Whistleblower lawsuits surrounding fair market value that involve major hospital systems and billions of dollars surface on an almost weekly basis, which makes the push towards automated and semi-automated compliance checks even more dire.

While this current of change has been sweeping the healthcare industry off its feet, HealCo has kept with the tide. The ancillary benefits of risk reduction and peace of mind are tethered to our mission to simplify and streamline a medical leasing process that is notoriously murky and cumbersome.

With more providers and medical spaces matching each day, new HealCo-managed office spaces opening, and partnerships with major forward-thinking healthcare systems as the cherry on top of a historical 2019, HealCo's 2020 prognosis is more hustle .

