Say Hello to OHCO: The New Brand Name for the Best Luxury Massage Chairs in the World

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FFL Brands proudly announces a new name and brand identity for its Ken Okuyama-designed massage chair lineup. The M.8LE, M.8 and new R.6 are the world's most meticulously designed and technologically advanced full-body shiatsu massage chairs, and will be marketed under the new OHCO brand effective immediately in the USA. OHCO branding will be gradually rolled out in other countries around the world in the coming months.

Visually, the new logo is designed to invoke feelings of tranquility, calmness and peace. The typography epitomizes fluidity, and the deliberate placement of the letter "O" at the beginning and end of the word symbolizes flow, timelessness and abiding wellness. The logo also speaks to the company's ties to the ancient Eastern traditions and sensibilities that are built into all OHCO products. Practically, the OHCO name is also easily and consistently pronounced in all countries and all languages.

"We are excited to unveil OHCO, an elegant brand name that will come to represent the many ways we bring preeminent design and proprietary innovations and functions to the massage chair market," said founder and CEO Cliff Levin. "We believe OHCO exemplifies the ultimate balance of strength, elegance and serenity, and we look forward to breathing life into this brand and relaxation into the lives of discerning consumers around the world."

The business provides the world's most luxurious and meticulously crafted massage chairs that promote enduring comfort, happiness and peace. OHCO's goal is to continue to raise the bar for massage chair standards by developing beautifully designed, life-changing products that cater to the complete needs of the mind and body.

OHCO is the creator of the world's most luxurious and technologically advanced, full-body shiatsu massage chairs. Meticulously crafted, OHCO chairs are an intersection of timeless tradition, state-of-the-art Japanese engineering, and world-class talent. Combining years of research and testing, OHCO products are designed to reduce stress, enhance health and promote abiding well-being. OHCO is available worldwide through its authorized retail dealers. The OHCO brand is a member of the FFL Brands family. For more information, please visit OHCOmassage.com .

Based in Boulder, Colo., the 2017 National Geographic "happiest city in the U.S.," FFL Brands is a leading maker and distributor of furnishings designed to look good in your home, improve your comfort, and enhance your health and wellness. FFL is at the forefront of the massage chair industry, offering the world's best-designed and most capable massage chairs. The company also manufactures the world's only True Zero Gravity® recliners and mattresses, Scandinavian office seating and more. All our products help make rejuvenation a part of everyday life. Post-sale service, powered by FFL's industry-leading Chair Team One, makes FFL's support second to none. Our commitment to the welfare of people everywhere is unwavering. FFL's mission is simple: we make the world a more comfortable place. For more information, visit FFLbrands.com .

