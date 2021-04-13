Say Hello to Qualified X, the Next-Generation Conversational Sales and Marketing Platform for Today's B2B Sales Teams

Conversational sales and marketing has risen to become a dominant virtual sales engagement channel, but much of its potential remains untapped. To date, sales reps have only used their conversational platforms in a reactive manner, passively waiting for website visitors to initiate a live chat conversation or engage with a chatbot. This approach lets buyers slip through the cracks, leaving pipeline and revenue on the table.

In today's landscape, where close to nine in 10 decision makers believe virtual selling is the new normal, sellers must maximize every opportunity to connect with target buyers across each digital channel. Whether through email, phone or live chat, success includes a combination of fielding inbound requests and proactively initiating conversations. With that in mind, it's time for companies to take a more proactive approach to conversational sales and marketing, and invest in technology that facilitates targeted, real-time outreach at the precise moment a buyer demonstrates intent.

Qualified X gives organizations complete visibility into every important visitor on their site and empowers them to proactively initiate conversations with their most valuable buyers. The platform ushers in a new era of sales outreach, right on the website. It maximizes sales rep performance through a number of new features, including:

Qualified X Live Stream: Sales reps can see all VIP website visitors in a real-time, command center experience, including which page a VIP is currently browsing. All information is presented in a well-organized, visual console, including CRM, account-based marketing and firmographic data.

Qualified X Segments: Website visitors are instantly identified and bucketed into predefined segments according to a company's unique buying criteria. With Salesforce at Qualified's core, sales reps can easily see when Contacts at open Opportunities or Target Accounts are live on the site.

Qualified X Onsite Routing and Alerts: The moment a new visitor arrives on the site, Qualified traverses the entire Salesforce data model, reading every field on Leads, Contacts, Accounts and Opportunities. Qualified makes important accounts available for conversation and immediately routes visitors based on Salesforce ownership details.

Qualified X Pounce: Now that sales reps know which important visitors are actively browsing their site, they can use Qualified X Pounce to proactively engage. Sales reps can quickly connect with visitors, get more at-bats and maximize their selling time.

Qualified X Insights and Analytics: Sales leaders are given more insight into their team's performance with Sales Leaderboards, a new analytics tool that keeps a pulse on the sales reps actively succeeding, as well as which sales reps may need more coaching. Sales leaders can also glean valuable insight into website visitor behavior and conversation performance with Conversation Flow Analytics and Session Reports, helping optimize their approach and engagement strategy.

"In today's remote selling environment, it's no longer enough to sit back and wait for buyers to initiate inbound conversations. That's like expecting to hit a home run without ever taking a swing," said Kraig Swensrud, co-founder and CEO at Qualified. "Through every digital channel, proactive engagement increases the number of conversations with buyers. Qualified X arms today's virtual sales reps with the knowledge and the tools they need to execute proactive conversations, right on their corporate websites."

"The response to Qualified X from our global team has been phenomenal; it's a revolutionary platform," said Howard Brown, founder and CEO at ringDNA. "With crystal-clear website visibility, our sales reps are unlocking more sales opportunities than ever before. The days of 'flying blind' in sales are finally over."

