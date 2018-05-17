Say Hello to Savvy: Choom™ Announces Formation of Board of Advisors

"We are very proud to introduce these new additions to the Choom™ team. These individuals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience from a variety of industries. Our ability to attract this phenomenal talent is a testament to Choom's vision and strategic plan as we launch our brand in Canada's recreational use cannabis segment. As we rapidly execute our business model we have established an advisory team with extensive experience in Consumer Branding, Retail Supply Chain, Government Relations, Entrepreneurship, Operations, and Financial Services to provide guidance during our next phase of growth. We look forward to leveraging their experience and thought leadership to expedite Choom's retail launch," said Chris Bogart, Choom™ President & CEO.

Appointments to Choom's Advisory Board include:

DEREK CHAN

Derek joins Choom™ after his previous role as CFO for Vega, North America's leading all-natural health and performance nutrition brand. During his 9 years at Vega, his financial oversight helped the company grow 15x in sales. Derek managed the Company's private equity financing and participated in the M&A process, culminating in the successful sale of Vega to White Wave Foods for US$550 million. Mr. Chan brings over 20 years experience in senior finance roles across various industries spanning consumer packaged goods, hospitality, and technology.

Derek holds a Chartered Professional Accountant designation and a Bachelor of Science from Simon Fraser University. Prior to leaving public practice, Derek was at KPMG LLP where he worked with a portfolio of private and public companies in audit and tax advisory services.

JOHN HEANEY

John brings over 20 years of combined experience in private legal practice and government counsel. Most recently, John was the Chief of Staff for the Government of Alberta, where his role was paramount to ensuring the government was in touch with the needs and wants of Albertans. John has been a key official in developing the Alberta government's energy royalty review and climate-change legislation.

John also worked at several law firms in British Columbia, most notably as a lawyer at Heenan Blaikie LLP. His expertise in legal counsel, strategic planning, and government relations is critical to Choom™ as it approaches the legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada. Mr. Heaney holds a Bachelors of Law (LLB) from the University of Victoria.

BOBBY BLACK

Bobby Black is an icon of marijuana media and is best known for his 21-year tenure as senior editor, columnist and primary brand ambassador for High Times Magazine. During his tenure at High Times, Bobby produced and hosted numerous events, including the Cannabis Cup, the Stony Awards and Doobie Awards shows, Ganja Goddess parties, and the Miss High Times Contest/Pageant. Bobby has also served as editor for both Sensi and Greenleaf magazines, as well as contributing to several other cannabis publications. He is the host of Blazin' With Bobby Black on Cannabis Radio, the former host of Contact High on Sirius Radio, and co-founder of the 420-friendly travel agency Higher Way Travel. Most recently, he has accepted the position of Chief Operating Officer at Crockett Family Farms—one of the most respected and award-winning cannabis genetics and cultivation in North America, based in California.

As the Choom Ambassador of Good Times, Bobby brings a 'high' level of cannabis expertise to our leadership team and will be instrumental in educating our audience of cannabis users and the 'cannacurious' on the past, present, and future state of marijuana, as we navigate the new frontier of legal adult use in Canada.

SAY HELLO TO CHOOMTM

Choom™ was inspired by the Choom Gang- a group of buddies in Honolulu during the 1970's who loved to smoke weed—or as the locals called it, choom. Evoking the spirit of Hawaii, Choom™ is synonymous with cultivating good times with good friends. We are focused on delivering an elevated customer experience through our curated retail environments, high-grade handcrafted Cannabis supply, and a diversity of brands for the Canadian recreational consumer. Say hello to Choom™.

