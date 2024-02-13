Say Hello to Spabot™

Polaris® Unveils the World's First Automatic Robotic Cleaner for Spas and Hot Tubs

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris, the foremost name in swimming pool cleaners, has introduced the world to a first-of-its-kind cleaner— this time for spas and hot tubs.

As the leading manufacturer of automatic pool cleaners, Polaris invented the pressure-side pool cleaner over 50 years ago and is known for continually innovating the newest technologies in pool cleaning. The Polaris® Spabot™ carries on that legacy, and for the first time, gives homeowners an automatic option to keeping their spa clean.

"Before now, homeowners still had to clean their portable hot tub or in-ground spa manually," said Sarah Martin, Polaris' product manager for robotic cleaners. "With Spabot, they no longer need to stand there with a clunky cleaner in hand vacuuming up dirt and debris, they can just drop it in, walk away and return to a clean spa an hour later."

Providing the ultimate hands-free convenience of automatic cleaning, Spabot is completely cordless. Powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, it cleans the entire spa or hot tub in just 60 minutes — scrubbing surfaces and collecting debris like sand and silt, as well as leaves and pine needles within its Easy-Clean filter canister.

In order to navigate the small confines and curvature of spas and hot tubs, Polaris developed SpaNav™ Technology, a unique guidance system that enables Spabot to maneuver out of tight spaces by floating up and diving back down to resume cleaning. As Spabot dips, dives, crawls and climbs, it moves with ease over floors, walls, benches and concave seating to keep those warm water sanctuaries clean.

Easy to operate, it can be turned on with the simple slide of a button and goes to work once it's in the water. And, unlike cordless robotic pool cleaners that settle to the bottom awaiting retrieval after the cleaning cycle is complete, Spabot is engineered with Float Finish™ Retrieval, an innovative end-of-cycle buoyancy that allows users to grab it at water level.

