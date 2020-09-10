Say Hello to Trybe: Social. Rewarded. The platform shaping the future of business in social media

"The old way of running social media businesses, relying on advertising, taking advantage of people's creativity is over. People don't want to have to think about the negative impact of using social apps. Why would we all let ourselves feel bad for trying to have fun? The days are numbered for companies making money off your content and data without you being rewarded for it," Jankowski continues.

Community & Friends

You don't have to be a creator or influencer with a large following to get in on Trybe, and make money. Anyone can be rewarded for their content, and anyone can earn points for their positive behaviour in the community. This creates a dividend for time spent on Trybe, a stream of passive income people didn't have before.

Creators & Influencers

The times where you upload a profile, and seek out what brands want to make money off you are over. Create, be yourself, connect with your fans, and you'll be rewarded for it. Unlike any other creator platform, your positive contribution to the community (commenting, awarding, as examples) will earn you points to use to increase your exposure on the platform.



SOURCE Trybe

Related Links

https://trybe.ly

