Say Hello to Trybe: Social. Rewarded. The platform shaping the future of business in social media
Sep 10, 2020, 08:30 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Trybe — a new platform aims to shape the next generation of social media by giving people a place to build community, create, and get rewarded for it. It's for both content creators and everyday social media users — each being able to earn money through peer to peer awarding. Trybe includes earning points based on positive engagement that can be used to increase content's exposure on the platform, with unique audio features including mid to long form clips and commenting. To get early access, join the waitlist by downloading the iOS or Android app, or visit trybe.ly
"The next generation of social media is people rewarding one another. It will be core to business models, and if companies want to have a positive impact on people's lives, this is the change we see in the world's passion economy. Because we're building the first social media platform fully dedicated to this shift, we're shaping the future by giving people the power to build their community in one place to reward each other, have fun, and be creative," said Thomas Jankowski, CEO of Trybe.
"The old way of running social media businesses, relying on advertising, taking advantage of people's creativity is over. People don't want to have to think about the negative impact of using social apps. Why would we all let ourselves feel bad for trying to have fun? The days are numbered for companies making money off your content and data without you being rewarded for it," Jankowski continues.
Community & Friends
You don't have to be a creator or influencer with a large following to get in on Trybe, and make money. Anyone can be rewarded for their content, and anyone can earn points for their positive behaviour in the community. This creates a dividend for time spent on Trybe, a stream of passive income people didn't have before.
Creators & Influencers
The times where you upload a profile, and seek out what brands want to make money off you are over. Create, be yourself, connect with your fans, and you'll be rewarded for it. Unlike any other creator platform, your positive contribution to the community (commenting, awarding, as examples) will earn you points to use to increase your exposure on the platform.
