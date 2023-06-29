Say Hello to Uninterrupted Productivity and Optimal Performance with Liquidyne's Quattroflow Preventative Maintenance Program, Quattro-Care

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidyne Process Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of innovative solutions for the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical industries, is proud to introduce its Quattroflow Preventative Maintenance Program. Quattro-Care is designed to ensure sustained productivity and 100% system uptime; this comprehensive program offers reliable operation and maintenance services for Quattroflow pumps, ranging from QF30 to QF20K (a two-person job).

The first of its kind, Quattro-Care, a preventative maintenance program for Quattroflow pumps.
With Liquidyne's Quattroflow Preventative Maintenance Program, customers can have complete confidence in the reliability and performance of their pumps, enabling them to maintain seamless production schedules. The annual preventative maintenance plan includes two visits per year, during which a team of experienced professionals conducts a meticulous multi-point inspection and updates any worn parts.

The dedicated team of professional engineers at Liquidyne is committed to preserving the performance and longevity of Quattroflow pumps. As part of the maintenance services, they perform elastomer kit inspections and cleanings, shaft bearing kit inspections and cleanings, programming controls (HT and Q-con), coupling replacements, and check outputs between 4-20uA or 0-10V. By entrusting Liquidyne with their maintenance needs, customers can be assured that their Quattroflow pumps will be in expert hands.

"No one understands the importance of quality more than Liquidyne," says Chris Couper, President at Liquidyne. "With over 30 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical industries, we have honed our technical knowledge and expertise to provide innovative solutions that bring value to our customers. Our commitment to quality and our passion, pride, and ability to find answers allow us to approach challenging engineering problems with a holistic, human touch."

Liquidyne's Quattro-Care Preventative Maintenance Program offers a proactive approach to pump maintenance, ensuring optimal performance, extended lifespan, and minimized downtime. By partnering with Liquidyne, customers can focus on their core operations with the peace of mind that their pumps are in the hands of industry experts.

For more information about Liquidyne's Quattroflow Preventative Maintenance Program and to inquire about their range of innovative solutions, please visit liquidyneusa.com.

About Liquidyne: Liquidyne is a renowned provider of innovative solutions for the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical industries. With over 30 years of experience, Liquidyne combines technical expertise, a commitment to quality, and a human-centric approach to address complex engineering challenges. They offer cutting-edge products and services, empowering customers to achieve exceptional results and drive industry advancements.

